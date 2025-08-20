Realme P4 Pro 5G Review: A Slim Powerhouse

Realme P4 Pro packs a massive 7000mAh Titan battery | FPJ

The Realme P4 Pro, launched today, is perhaps the brand’s boldest attempt yet at redefining the mid-range smartphone. At just 7.69mm slim and 189 grams, it packs in a massive 7000mAh Titan battery, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, and a 144Hz HyperGlow AMOLED display that boasts a blinding 6500-nit peak brightness. Add to that the innovative Birch Wood finish at the back, and you’re looking at a phone that not only aims to perform but also turn heads. I’ve put the phone through multiple tests over the past few days, and here’s my detailed review.

Realme P4 Pro: Design

The Realme P4 Pro stands out in a crowded market with its natural birch wood finish, something you simply don’t see in this segment. The tactile feel is warm, earthy, and refreshingly different from the usual glass or plastic backs. The slim 7.69mm profile and premium metal frame make it a delight to hold, with a reassuring firmness and balance that aids one-handed use.

The rear design clearly takes cues from the rumoured iPhone 17, with a large rectangular-shaped camera module. Interestingly, the LED flash sits far away from the three camera sensors, a design choice that makes the back look unique but may divide opinions.

The button and port placements are standard for the Realme P4 Pro | FPJ

The button and port placements are standard for a mid-ranger, volume and power on the right edge, USB-C charging port, speaker grille, and SIM tray at the bottom, sensors on the top edge. Up front, a hole-punch display with curved edges ensures minimal bezels and a modern, immersive look.

Realme P4 Pro: Display

The 6.7-inch HyperGlow AMOLED panel is one of the Realme P4 Pro’s biggest highlights. With a 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 6500-nit peak brightness, it delivers a level of clarity and smoothness that is rare in its price bracket. Navigating through menus, scrolling social media, or playing high-refresh games feels buttery smooth.

Outdoor visibility is stellar, even under harsh Indian sunlight, the screen remained clear, thanks to its high brightness mode. The curved 4D edges not only enhance ergonomics but also ensure excellent viewing angles, making binge-watching or gaming a real treat. HDR10+ support and a 10-bit panel capable of showing 1.07 billion colours further boost its credentials, putting it closer to flagship-level displays.

Realme P4 Pro display features 144Hz refresh rate | FPJ

Realme P4 Pro: Performance

Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 built on the 4nm process, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, the Realme P4 Pro is blazing fast. In my tests, multitasking was seamless, switching between heavy apps, editing photos, and streaming 4K videos posed no hiccups.

On benchmark testing, the phone scored an impressive 1,072,548 points on AnTuTu, putting it ahead of most mid-range rivals. On Geekbench 6, the P4 Pro achieved a single-core score of 1,193 and a multi-core score of 3,444, while the GPU OpenCL test returned 3,353 points, solid numbers that translate into reliable everyday performance and strong graphics capabilities.

Realme P4 Pro Geekbench and AnTuTu results | FPJ

Gaming is where the P4 Pro truly flexes its muscle, with the Hyper Vision AI chip, titles like BGMI and Call of Duty Mobile ran at 144FPS, maintaining stability without frame drops. Even during extended sessions, the phone only warmed slightly, thanks to its 7000mm² vapor chamber cooling system.

Realme P4 Pro: Cameras

The Realme P4 Pro comes equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 OIS primary sensor, accompanied by supporting shooters, and a 50-megapixel front camera, a rare offering in this price tier.

Realme P4 Pro 5G camera samples | FPJ

The camera app is intuitive, with AI features like AI Landscape, and AI Edit Genie that auto-suggest optimizations or allow quick edits via voice commands. Daylight shots came out crisp, with excellent detail and dynamic range. The AI Landscape mode especially impressed by enhancing greenery and skies without oversaturation.

Realme P4 Pro camera sample | FPJ

In low light, thanks to OIS and Realme’s AI tuning, the P4 Pro managed to deliver bright, detailed shots with minimal noise. Night photography was better than expected for this segment. Selfies from the 50-megapixel front shooter were sharp, flattering skin tones without being overly processed. Video recording is another strong point, with 4K 60fps supported on both front and rear cameras, a feature vloggers will love. Stabilisation was excellent even while walking, though very low-light video still struggled with noise.

Realme P4 Pro: Software

The phone runs on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 15, with a promise of three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates. Navigation is smooth, with little to no bloatware. A notable UI tweak is how the notification drawer and control center have been separated, swiping down from the left reveals notifications, while the right brings up quick toggles. It takes a little getting used to but soon feels intuitive.

Realme P4 Pro runs on Realme UI 5.0 | FPJ

There is slight bloatware, including the App Market and the Netflix app, but these are minor hindrances and aren’t something that really hamper the user’s overall experience.

Realme P4 Pro: Battery

The 7000mAh Titan battery is the real star here. In my usage, which included gaming, video streaming, and photography, the phone comfortably lasted a day and a half, often ending with over 40 percent juice left. In loop video testing, it clocked over 20 hours of playback.

Charging is equally impressive. The 80W Ultra Charge took the Realme P4 Pro from 0–100 percent in just 45 minutes in my test. A 15-minute top-up easily lasted through half a day of moderate use. The phone also supports reverse charging, turning it into a power bank for other devices.

Realme P4 Pro: In-box contents

Opening the Realme P4 Pro box, you’ll find the essentials neatly packed: the phone itself, an 80W charging adapter, a USB Type-C cable, a SIM ejector tool, and the usual information leaflets. Interestingly, Realme has chosen not to include a silicone protective case, which is something many mid-range smartphones still bundle. While the omission keeps the packaging minimal, buyers may need to pick up a case separately—especially given the unique birch wood finish on the back, which deserves some extra protection.

Realme P4 Pro doesnt bundle a silicone cover | FPJ

Realme P4 Pro: Price in India

The Realme P4 Pro is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB variant, going up to Rs. 34,999 for the 12GB + 512GB model. With its design, performance, and battery capabilities, it sits comfortably in the upper mid-range bracket, competing with devices like the Nothing Phone 3A and iQOO Neo 9 Pro.

Realme P4 Pro: Conclusion

The Realme P4 Pro is an ambitious device that combines style with brute power. Its slim profile despite a huge battery, unique birch wood finish, flagship-grade cameras, and class-leading display make it one of the strongest contenders in the sub-Rs. 35,000 range.

However, it’s not without flaws, low-light video still lags behind, and the wood finish, while unique, may not be everyone’s taste in terms of long-term durability. Still, for those who want a well-rounded phone that looks different, performs like a beast, and lasts long on a single charge, the P4 Pro is an easy recommendation.

If you want a cleaner software experience, the Nothing Phone 3A is a solid alternative.

Rating: ★★★★☆ (4.5/5)