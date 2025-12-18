OnePlus Pad Go 2 Review: The Tablet That You've Been Waiting For | FPJ

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 tablet has launched alongside the OnePlus 15R smartphone in the Indian market. Both models are slightly affordable variants of the flagship OnePlus Pad 2 and OnePlus 15 counterparts. The OnePlus Pad Go 2 comes with an impressive build, stylish accessories, and a significant upgrade from its predecessor - OnePlus Pad Go.

I have used the tablet for a couple of days now. Successfully lugged it around wherever I go, binge-watched a couple of series on it, and put it through multiple testing. Here’s my comprehensive review of the OnePlus Pad Go 2:

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Review: Design

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is a significant upgrade from the predecessor . The display is larger, it is slightly thinner but heavier overall. The heaviness feels good in the hand – a sort of essential heavy and not the unnecessary kind. The tablet comes in two colour options – Shadow Black and Lavender Drift – and the camera placement has also moved to the side. There are four speakers - two at the top and two at the bottom - giving exceptional audio quality while watching shows or just listening to music. I would also highly recommend buying the stylus and the Folio case as they really do elevate the experience with the OnePlus Pad Go 2.

The stylus works beautifully, 4096 pressure levels, low latency. It comes with a USB Type-C charging port and fits snugly into the folio case for carrying around. I carried the tablet in my bag for more than a week, without any feeling of excess weight. The dimensions of the OnePlus Pad Go 2 are at 266.01x192.77x6.83mm and it weighs about 599 grams.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Review: Display

The OnePlus Pad Go 2's display delivers exceptional outdoor visibility thanks to its impressive brightness capabilities. With peak brightness reaching up to 900 nits, the screen remains clearly visible even under direct sunlight. The 98 percent DCI-P3 color gamut ensures that colours stay vibrant and true-to-life regardless of your environment, while the 2.8K resolution with 284ppi provides sharp, crisp text and images. The TUV Rheinland Smart Care 4.0 certification also means extended viewing sessions remain comfortable for your eyes, even in varying lighting conditions.

Performance and smoothness are where the OnePlus Pad Go 2 truly shines, thanks to its adaptive 120Hz refresh rate that intelligently adjusts between 30, 60, 90, and 120 Hz based on your content. The scrolling was buttery-smooth, navigation through apps was seamless, and animations were fluid without any stuttering or lag. We did not find any lag while switching between productivity apps, gaming, or simply browsing social media. Dolby Vision support brings HDR content to life with enhanced contrast and detail. The display is 12.1-inch in size, and fits just about right in your hands.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Review: Performance

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra processor paired with 8GB of RAM. The tablet delivers respectable benchmark scores, including 998 in Geekbench 6's single-core test and 2984 in multi-core performance. The AnTuTu overall score of 1,043,263 suggests this is a mid-range chipset designed for everyday tasks rather than flagship-level performance. The GPU manages a modest 2292 in OpenCL benchmarks, which indicates adequate but not exceptional graphics capabilities.

Gaming performance on the Pad Go 2 is serviceable for casual and moderate gaming, though demanding titles may require lowered graphics settings to maintain smooth frame rates. The thermal management appears decent, with the benchmark monitor showing temperatures around 30.6-degrees under load, suggesting the tablet doesn't throttle aggressively during sustained use.

For general usage - web browsing, media consumption, productivity apps, and video streaming - the OnePlus Pad Go 2 performs admirably. We did not notice any lag in multitasking and app switching.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Review: Battery

The OnePlus Pad Go 2's massive 10,050 mAh battery is an absolute blessing. In real-world usage, you can expect up to 15 hours of continuous video playback means you can binge entire series or work through long-haul flights without worry, while the 53-hour music playback capability makes it perfect for background audio during work weeks. Even in standby mode, the company says that the tablet can last up to 60 days, so occasional users won't find a dead device when they pick it up after a break. Whether you're using it for video calls, document editing, drawing and colouring, web browsing, or streaming, the combination of the efficient LCD display with adaptive refresh rate and the generous battery capacity means most users will comfortably get through multiple days of moderate use on a single charge.

When the time does come to recharge, the 33W SuperVOOC fast charging ensures you're not tethered to an outlet for too long. A full charge takes approximately 129 minutes, just over two hours. The inclusion of reverse wired charging at 6.5W is a thoughtful addition. Inside the box, you get the tablet, the charging cable, the 33W charger, and the information leaflet. The folio case and the stylus pen are sold separately, although OnePlus is offering the stylus for free as part of its pre-order offers.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Review: Camera

Tell me honestly, do you use your tablet as your primary photo-taking device? That job is usually left to the smartphone. The 8-megapixel front-facing camera handles its primary responsibilities admirably, video calls remain clear and detailed whether you're joining work meetings over Zoom or catching up with family on video chat.

Selfies come out decent in good lighting conditions with accurate colours and sufficient detail for social media sharing, though you shouldn't expect the computational photography magic found in modern smartphones. The front camera's positioning makes it ideal for the tablet's landscape orientation, ensuring you're properly framed during video conferences. There is no portrait mode or beauty filters, the camera gets the job done for casual self-portraits and group shots.

Low-light and night photography are understandably not this tablet's strong suit. The rear camera is functional for scanning documents, capturing whiteboard notes, or taking quick reference photos in well-lit environments. Expect noticeable grain and loss of detail in dimly lit conditions. This isn't the device you'll want to reach for when capturing sunset landscapes or evening gatherings.

OnePlus does provide its AI-powered photo editing suite, which includes tools like AI Unblur and Detail Boost that can help salvage less-than-perfect shots.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Review: Software

The tablet runs on OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16. The brand maintains the clean and relatively bloat-free interface it is known for. The UI feels smooth and functional with thoughtful tablet-specific optimisations.

Open Canvas is perhaps the most useful productivity feature on the Pad Go 2, allowing users to run multiple apps simultaneously in flexible window configurations. It's genuinely practical for multitasking - you can easily drag and drop content between apps, resize windows, or save specific app combinations for quick access later.

As for AI features, OnePlus has included some intelligent functionalities like smart text selection, background noise reduction during calls, and predictive app suggestions based on usage patterns.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Review: Verdict

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is priced starting at Rs. 26,999 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs. 32,999 for the 5G variant. You're getting a significantly larger and brighter display, better performance, a massive battery, and crucial stylus support. If you manage to snag the pre-order offer with the free stylus, it's genuinely a steal deal. At the time of writing, the stylus was already out of stock. For those purchasing later, I'd strongly recommend investing in both the stylus (Rs 3,999) and the folio case (Rs 1,499) separately, as they genuinely elevate the entire experience and make the tablet far more versatile for productivity and creative work.

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is an excellent buy for anyone seeking an affordable tablet option. It handles everyday tasks with ease, makes content consumption an absolute pleasure thanks to that gorgeous display and the four speakers. Plus, it offers enough performance headroom for light-to-moderate multitasking.

However, if gaming is your primary use case, you should be looking at a more premium tablet in the Rs. 40,000-50,000 range with more powerful graphics capabilities. For everyone else - students taking notes, professionals managing emails and documents, creatives sketching ideas, or simply those who want a reliable and a good-looking device for browsing and streaming - the OnePlus Pad Go 2 hits the sweet spot.