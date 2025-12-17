OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Pad Go 2 With OxygenOS 16 Launched In India: Price, Specs, Features, More

OnePlus 15R smartphone and the OnePlus Pad Go 2 tablet have launched in India. The OnePlus 15R is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor and packs a 7,400mAh battery. It has a 165Hz refresh rate display and supports 4K 120fps slow-motion. The OnePlus Pad Go 2 tablet, on the other hand, is an affordable tablet that is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chip and packs a massive 10,050mAh battery. The tablet also comes with stylo support.

OnePlys 15R price in India, launch offers

OnePlus 15R is priced in India at Rs. 47,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option and Rs. 52,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option. The phone is already up for pre-order on the OnePlus website, and the open sale will begin on December 22 at 12 pm IST. As part of the pre-order offer, OnePlus is offering a free OnePlus Nord Buds 3.

OnePlus has partnered with Axis Bank and HDFC Bank to offer instant discounts. After the discount, the OnePlus 15R will be priced at Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 47,999, respectively. The phone is available in Charcoal Black, Electric Violet, and Mint Breeze colour options

OnePlus Pad Go 2 price in India, launch offers

OnePlus Pad Go 2 is priced in India at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB RAM +128GB storage option (only Wi-Fi), Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option (only Wi-Fi), and Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model (5G+ Wi-Fi. ) . The open sale begins on December 18 at 12pm IST. As part of the limited time offer, OnePlus is also offering a free OnePlus Pad Go 2 stylo. The stylo is otherwise priced at Rs. 3,999, while the Folio case is priced at Rs. 1,499.

OnePlus has partnered with Axis Bank and HDFC Bank to offer instant cashbacks, effectively making the prices of the variants at Rs. 23,999, Rs. 26,999, and Rs. 29,999, respectively. The OnePlus Pad Go 2 comes in Lavender Drift and Shadow Black colour options.

OnePlus 15R specifications

The OnePlus 15R is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor with an octa-core configuration. The device runs on Android 16 with OxygenOS 16. It comes with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and is available in two storage configurations of 256GB and 512GB with UFS 4.1 storage, with no microSD card slot for expansion.

The display measures 6.83-inches with a resolution of 2800 x 1272 pixels, featuring an LTPO AMOLED panel. The screen supports a 165Hz refresh rate and offers 1800 nits of peak brightness globally. The display includes Dolby Vision support and utilises Crystal Shield Glass protection. An ultrasonic fingerprint sensor is positioned under the display.

The rear camera system comprises a dual setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor using the Sony IMX906 with optical image stabilisation and f/1.8 aperture at 24mm equivalent focal length, alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture at 16mm equivalent focal length. The front houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture at 25mm equivalent focal length. Video recording capability includes 4K resolution at up to 120fps.

The battery capacity is 7400mAh, utilising silicon carbon technology with silicon nanostack having 15 percent silicon content in the anode. Charging is supported at 80W speeds with the SUPERVOOC 100W adapter, whilst the included charger provides 55W charging. The battery is designed to retain at least 80 percent capacity after four years of usage.

The device features IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for water and dust resistance. Connectivity includes dual-band WiFi with a custom G2 WiFi chip, Bluetooth, 5G support across SA and NSA networks, and a USB Type-C port. The phone includes a 360-degree Cryo Velocity Cooling System for thermal management. The OnePlus 15R measures 6.9mm in thickness.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 specifications

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 features a 12.1-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2800 x 1980 pixels at approximately 283 pixels per inch density. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and achieves 900 nits peak brightness in high brightness mode. It offers 98 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and includes Dolby Vision support. The display uses a 7:5 aspect ratio resulting in an 88.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and has received TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 4.0 certification. The tablet measures 6.9mm in thickness.

The processor is the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra built on a 4nm process, featuring an octa-core configuration with four Cortex-A78 cores at 2.5GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores at 2.0GHz, paired with a Mali-G615 MC2 graphics processor. The tablet runs on Android 16 with OxygenOS 16. It comes with 8GB of RAM and is available in 128GB and 256GB storage configurations with UFS 2.2 storage. A dedicated microSDXC card slot is provided for expandable storage.

The camera setup includes an 8-megapixel rear camera capable of 1080p video recording at 30fps, along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera also supporting 1080p video at 30fps. Audio is handled by a quad speaker system with stereo support, but there is no 3.5mm headphone jack.

The battery capacity is 10,050mAh with support for 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging. The tablet also supports 6.5W reverse cable charging, allowing it to charge other devices. According to OnePlus, the battery provides up to 60 days of standby time, 15 hours of video playback, and 53 hours of music playback on a full charge.

Connectivity options include WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.2 with A2DP, LE, and aptX HD support, and a USB Type-C 2.0 port with OTG support. The cellular variant supports 2G GSM, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE, and 5G networks on both SA and NSA bands. The tablet includes sensors such as an accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, and proximity sensor for accessories only. The device has received TÜV SÜD Fluency certification for smooth operation over a four-year period.

The tablet supports the OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo stylus with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, marking the first stylus support in the Pad Go series. Software features include AI capabilities such as AI Writer, AI Translation, AI Summary, and AI Recorder, along with OnePlus's Open Canvas software for multitasking and split-screen functionality.