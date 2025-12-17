'Blinkit Pays Very Less': Delivery Agent Gets ₹ 762 After 28 Deliveries, Working For 14 Hours | Watch Video

A Blinkit delivery agent has shared his daily wage after working for over 14 hours and doing over 28 deliveries, and that has sparked outrage online. His one day earning amounted to Rs. 762 after a rigorous hardworking day. The story of this Blinkit agent has sparked debates on payscale gap, value for labour in the country, and other inequality issues. One user on the Internet asked a pertinent question, "What can be done to make their lives better?"

The video show shows a Blinkit delivery agent vlogging the entire delivery process. He shows that he earned a delivery fee of Rs. 15 on his 28th order for the day. His total earnings for that day amounted to only Rs. 762. He ends his video with a sad remark, " Blinkit pays very less to its delivery agents."

Internet is abuzz with reactions on this vlog. One user broke the expenses down, saying that after expenses on food and petrol, the Blinkit agent actually earns only Rs. 150 to Rs. 300 per person.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Other users are equally mortified by the low income that Blinkit offers its delivery agents. A user said, "Our youth are trading their health and energy just to make their living." Users called the earnings inhuman and exploitative. Many urged customers to tip delivery partners, while others blamed the gig economy model. Several others questioned how '10-minute delivery' comes at such a human cost.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In another video, the Blinkit delivery agent said that teh daily amount may vary depending on the frequency of orders and other factors. He said that on some days

In another video shared later, he highlighted how this amount can vary greatly depending on the frequency of orders and other random factors. On another day, he managed to earn Rs. 1,202 by delivering 32 orders in a shift of around 11 hours.

Note: FPJ does not vouch for the claims made by the Instagram user.