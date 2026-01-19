 JioHotstar Introduces New Monthly Subscription Plans In India: Prices Start From ₹79, Paywall Added To Hollywood Content
JioHotstar has announced new monthly subscription plans starting at Rs 79, effective January 28. The Mobile plan allows one-device streaming with ads but excludes Hollywood content, now offered as a paid add-on. Super and Premium plans include Hollywood titles, with higher device limits and ad-free viewing options.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 04:51 PM IST
article-image

JioHotstar, a popular OTT platform, has introduced new monthly subscription plans in India. Its monthly plans will start from as low as Rs. 79, with new plans coming into effect from January 28. JioHotstar has also introduced Hollywood content as an add-on option for Mobile subscription plan holders, something that is not the case currently.

JioHotstar's new mobile subscription plan pricing and features

The new Mobile subscription plan of JioHotstar start from Rs. 79 per month. The new monthly options are for budget conscious users, who do not wish to commit for three months or for the whole year. Currently, JioHotstar does not offer monthly plans, and only offers quarterly and annual plans. After January 28, JioHotstar will now include monthly plans as well. The mobile subscription plans are priced at Rs. 79 per month, Rs. 149 for three months, and Rs. 499 for the year.

This plan will offer streaming on only one device at a time, supports ads, and offers all content access, except Hollywood. This is also a change. Current plans offer Hollywood content access, without any additional premium. However, once the new plans go live, Hollywood content will require an additional Rs. 49 per month, Rs. 129 per quarter, and Rs. 399 per year for mobile subscription buyers.

article-image

JioHotstar's new Super subscription plan pricing and features

The revised pricing of the Super subscription plans start from Rs. 149 per month, Rs. 349 per quarter, and go up to Rs. 1,099 per year. This offers access to two devices at a time, is ad supported, and offers all content access - including Hollywood content as well. The new pricing and features will go live from January 28 onwards.

JioHotstar's new Premium subscription plan pricing and features

As the name suggests, this is the most premium offering from the OTT platform. JioHotstar Premium plan will be priced at Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 699 per quarter, and Rs. 2,199 per year. This plan offers access to up to four devices at a time, and offers ad-free streaming, except for live sports and live shows. Through this plan, users can acess all content, including Hollywood content as well.

