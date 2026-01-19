 Electromagnetic Spectrum Emerges As A Critical Warfare Domain, Experts Stress 'Sense, Secure & Strike' Strategy
Electromagnetic spectrum has become a crucial domain of modern warfare alongside land, air, sea, cyber, and space. Experts at DESCOM 2026 emphasized the ‘Sense, Secure and Strike’ approach for dominance. ‘Operation Sindoor’ showcased its strategic use, blurring civilian-military lines. India aims to boost indigenous tech and industry collaboration for superior electronic warfare capabilities.

IANSUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 01:00 PM IST
New Delhi: Electromagnetic spectrum has emerged as a critical domain of warfare alongside the traditional domain of warfare, and the SSS mantra of 'Sense, Secure and Strike' is the key for dominating electromagnetic spectrum, according to experts.

Addressing the ‘DESCOM 2026’ here, Chief Guest Vice Admiral Vineet McCarty, AVSM Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Policy Planning and Force Development) HQ IDS said that modern warfare is undergoing a profound transformation driven by rapid advancement in digital technologies, autonomous systems, artificial intelligence and network and operations.

“At the heart of this lies the electromagnetic spectrum that we all are talking about it today and this has emerged as a critical domain of warfare alongside the traditional domain of warfare that is land, air, sea, cyber and space,” he told the gathering.

Electromagnetic spectrum is no longer an enabler alone; these are the decisive factor for achieving battlefield dominance as future conflicts become faster, more complex and more contested.

Defence forces must reassess their spectrum requirement to maintain operational superiority. Electronic Warfare was extensively employed during ‘Operation Sindoor’ in jamming and gps spoofing. Superior electronic warfare capability can ensure success in future, said experts.

According to Lt Gen Vivek Dogra, SM, Signal Officer-in-Chief and Colonel Commandant, Corps of Signals Indian Army, ‘Operation Sindoor’ has shown that there are no hinterland.

“The electromagnetic spectrum has erased borders. During ‘Operation Sindoor’, commercial technology having dual use has blurred the lines between civilian and military spectrums,” Dogra mentioned.

Talking about the indigenisation, he said we have to dominate; there are no two ways about it.

“We need to reduce the gap between the laboratory, production and the battlefield. We are there with the industry, let’s sit together, put our heads down, act together so that the nation’s head is always held high,” he noted.

Ashok Atluri, Chair, PHDCCI Defence and HLS Committee, said there’s no dearth of talent, competence or funding.

“All we need is the will to move ahead and design, develop and make in India, the technologically advanced warfare systems. A lot of deep-tech funding has already been done via the new RDI (Research, Development and Innovation) Fund launched by the government,” he said.

