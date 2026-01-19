 Elon Musk Seeks Up To $134 Billion In Damages From OpenAI, Microsoft Over Fraudulent Partnership
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechElon Musk Seeks Up To $134 Billion In Damages From OpenAI, Microsoft Over Fraudulent Partnership

Elon Musk Seeks Up To $134 Billion In Damages From OpenAI, Microsoft Over Fraudulent Partnership

Elon Musk has asked a US court for $79 to $134 billion in damages, alleging OpenAI and Microsoft defrauded him by abandoning OpenAI’s nonprofit mission and profiting from his $38 million seed funding. OpenAI and Microsoft deny the claims. The lawsuit will proceed to a jury trial in April. Musk’s AI firm xAI is also suing Apple and OpenAI over App Store practices.

IANSUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 12:41 PM IST
article-image
Elon Musk | X/@OwenGregorian

New Delhi: Tesla CEO and founder of AI firm xAI Elon Musk has asked a US federal court to award him $79 billion to $134 billion in damages, alleging that OpenAI and Microsoft defrauded him by abandoning OpenAI’s nonprofit mission and partnering with the software giant.

Musk’s lawyers filed the damages request a day after a judge denied OpenAI and Microsoft’s final bid to avoid a jury trial scheduled for late April in Oakland, California, according to multiple reports.

The filing cited calculations that showed Musk is entitled to a share of OpenAI’s current $500 billion valuation as he donated $38 million in seed funding during the founding stage of the company in 2015.

Read Also
Mother Of Elon Musk’s Child Sues xAI Over Her Explicit Images
article-image

“Just as an early investor in a startup company may realise gains many orders of magnitude greater than the investor’s initial investment, the wrongful gains that OpenAI and Microsoft have earned -- and which Musk is now entitled to disgorge -- are much larger than Musk’s initial contributions,” the filing said.

FPJ Shorts
Elon Musk Seeks Up To $134 Billion In Damages From OpenAI, Microsoft Over Fraudulent Partnership
Elon Musk Seeks Up To $134 Billion In Damages From OpenAI, Microsoft Over Fraudulent Partnership
Video Of Virat Kohli Having Indori Poha Goes Viral After His 85th Century Against New Zealand | WATCH
Video Of Virat Kohli Having Indori Poha Goes Viral After His 85th Century Against New Zealand | WATCH
'Jawline Surgery & Lip Fillers': Pakistanis Can't Believe Political Leader Marriyum Aurangzeb's Unbelievable Transformation
'Jawline Surgery & Lip Fillers': Pakistanis Can't Believe Political Leader Marriyum Aurangzeb's Unbelievable Transformation
Stock Markets To Stay Open On Budget Day, Sunday Trading To Allow Live Reactions To Union Budget Announcements
Stock Markets To Stay Open On Budget Day, Sunday Trading To Allow Live Reactions To Union Budget Announcements

According to court papers, Musk's side argued that $65.5 billion to $109.43 billions of alleged wrongful gains were made by OpenAI and $13.3 billion to $25.06 billion by Microsoft from Musk’s financial and non-monetary contributions, including technical and business advice. OpenAI and Microsoft have denied the allegations.

Musk left OpenAI’s board in 2018, launched his own AI company in 2023, and sued OpenAI in 2024, challenging co-founder Sam Altman’s move to operate the company as a for‑profit entity.

Read Also
Elon Musk Denies Grok Generated Sexualised Images Of Minors Amid Regulatory Scrutiny
article-image

“Musk’s lawsuit continues to be baseless and a part of his ongoing pattern of harassment, and we look forward to demonstrating this at trial,” OpenAI said in a statement, adding, “this latest unserious demand is aimed solely at furthering this harassment campaign.”

Meanwhile, Musk’s AI firm xAI is also suing Apple and OpenAI over an earlier integration of ChatGPT into Siri and Apple Intelligence as an optional add-on.

Musk alleged that Apple's App Store practices disadvantage rivals such as Grok, and the lawsuit has survived initial dismissal.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Elon Musk Seeks Up To $134 Billion In Damages From OpenAI, Microsoft Over Fraudulent Partnership
Elon Musk Seeks Up To $134 Billion In Damages From OpenAI, Microsoft Over Fraudulent Partnership
India Ranks 2nd Globally In Claude.ai Usage, Largely For Software Development
India Ranks 2nd Globally In Claude.ai Usage, Largely For Software Development
Vivo X200T Price In India, Specifications Leak Ahead of Expected Launch
Vivo X200T Price In India, Specifications Leak Ahead of Expected Launch
AI Outpaces Employee Training As 71% Professionals Expect Major Role Changes: Report
AI Outpaces Employee Training As 71% Professionals Expect Major Role Changes: Report
India's Electronics Exports Cross ₹4.15 Lakh Crore For First Time In 2025, Up 37%
India's Electronics Exports Cross ₹4.15 Lakh Crore For First Time In 2025, Up 37%