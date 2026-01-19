 India Ranks 2nd Globally In Claude.ai Usage, Largely For Software Development
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechIndia Ranks 2nd Globally In Claude.ai Usage, Largely For Software Development

India Ranks 2nd Globally In Claude.ai Usage, Largely For Software Development

India is the second-largest global user of Anthropic’s Claude AI, with most usage focused on software development, coding, and computer-related tasks, a report said. Indian users are heavily overrepresented in web app development, UI styling, and AI system creation. Driven by a young, tech-savvy population, India is emerging as a major global AI adoption hub.

IANSUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 12:21 PM IST
article-image
India Ranks 2nd Globally In Claude.ai Usage, Largely For Software Development | IANS

New Delhi: India accounted for the second‑highest global use of US AI firm Anthropic's Claude.ai, with most activity concentrated in technical and software development work, a report has said.

The report from Anthropic said that five of the top 10 use cases in India fall within software development and that 45.2 per cent of use cases revolve around computer and mathematical work.

The report highlighted that Indian users are two times overrepresented in the survey conducted on Claude's usage in CSS, HTML, and UI styling tasks and 1.7 times overrepresented in building and debugging web applications.

Read Also
AI Outpaces Employee Training As 71% Professionals Expect Major Role Changes: Report
article-image

Other distinct Indian use cases include developing AI systems such as chatbots and workflow automation at 1.5 times representation, and that users also employ Claude for job searching, professional development, academic STEM work, and business planning, the report said.

FPJ Shorts
Major Twist After BMC Elections 2026 Results! Devendra Fadnavis-Uddhav Thackeray Reportedly In Talks Over Mumbai Mayor Post, Sparking Alliance Buzz
Major Twist After BMC Elections 2026 Results! Devendra Fadnavis-Uddhav Thackeray Reportedly In Talks Over Mumbai Mayor Post, Sparking Alliance Buzz
Virat Kohli Gifts Signed Jersey To Kiwi Star Daryl Mitchell In Heartwarming Gesture After IND Vs NZ Series Decider; Video Goes Viral
Virat Kohli Gifts Signed Jersey To Kiwi Star Daryl Mitchell In Heartwarming Gesture After IND Vs NZ Series Decider; Video Goes Viral
Elon Musk Seeks Up To $134 Billion In Damages From OpenAI, Microsoft Over Fraudulent Partnership
Elon Musk Seeks Up To $134 Billion In Damages From OpenAI, Microsoft Over Fraudulent Partnership
Video Of Virat Kohli Having Indori Poha Goes Viral After His 85th Century Against New Zealand | WATCH
Video Of Virat Kohli Having Indori Poha Goes Viral After His 85th Century Against New Zealand | WATCH

It noted India’s Anthropic AI Usage Index at 0.22, a measure of whether Claude is over‑ or under‑represented relative to the working‑age population.

An AUI above 1 indicates that a country uses Claude more intensively than its population alone would predict, while an AUI below 1 indicates lower-than-expected usage.

Globally, Claude usage remains concentrated among certain tasks, most of which are related to coding, it said, adding that the US, India, Japan, the UK, and South Korea lead in overall Claude.ai use.

Read Also
TCS Fresher Shares 'Cryptic' HR Email Asking For An In-Person Meeting; Netizens Ask Him To 'Prepare...
article-image

“Some professionals may see some of their skills elevated, such as radiologists and therapists, as AI takes on some of their time-intensive tasks, potentially offering more time to engage with patients and clients,” the report noted on evolving AI trends.

Others may see their roles simplified or see a deskilling effect as AI can take on large portions of their roles, such as data entry workers, IT specialists, and travel agents.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had earlier said that India is the AI firm's second-largest market in the world and "it may become our largest."

Due to India’s young, tech‑savvy population, the country holds a significant advantage in adapting to emerging technologies, especially artificial intelligence (AI).

Indian youth are rapidly integrating advanced tech tools, making India a global hub for innovation and digital skills.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Elon Musk Seeks Up To $134 Billion In Damages From OpenAI, Microsoft Over Fraudulent Partnership
Elon Musk Seeks Up To $134 Billion In Damages From OpenAI, Microsoft Over Fraudulent Partnership
India Ranks 2nd Globally In Claude.ai Usage, Largely For Software Development
India Ranks 2nd Globally In Claude.ai Usage, Largely For Software Development
Vivo X200T Price In India, Specifications Leak Ahead of Expected Launch
Vivo X200T Price In India, Specifications Leak Ahead of Expected Launch
AI Outpaces Employee Training As 71% Professionals Expect Major Role Changes: Report
AI Outpaces Employee Training As 71% Professionals Expect Major Role Changes: Report
India's Electronics Exports Cross ₹4.15 Lakh Crore For First Time In 2025, Up 37%
India's Electronics Exports Cross ₹4.15 Lakh Crore For First Time In 2025, Up 37%