TCS Fresher Shares 'Cryptic' HR Email Asking For An In-Person Meeting; Netizens Ask Him To 'Prepare To Be Fired' | Sourced

Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) fresher has shared a worrisome email from HR, hinting at probable termination from the company. The email was regarding prolonged unallocation and demanded an in-person meeting. The email has sparked widespread discussion on Reddit with many users asking the employee to buckle up and 'prepare to get fired'.

The email, shared on Reddit by the fresher, stated that the employee had been unallocated for a considerable time which violated company policies. It described the situation as a matter of 'serious concern' and required the employee to attend an in-person meeting. The purpose was to discuss the reasons for unallocation. It added that further action could be taken based on the discussion outcome. The fresherand their friend had been allocated for a long time but faced issues with project calls. Some calls came but led only to reallocation requests.

Reddit

Netizens call it a termination notice

Several users labelled the email as a disguised termination notice. One user advised against attending the meeting. They suggested applying for medical leaves to delay proceedings. They warned that the company would push for resignation. Another user said they received the same email and resigned immediately. They described it as a termination notice call and urged preparation.

Possible outcomes in the meeting

Users outlined different scenarios that could unfold. One explained three possibilities, "Three things may happen... First one : they will force you to take service desk/helpdesk project that is already available, if you refuse they will ask you to resign. Second : Ask you to resign directly and search for project. If you get a project you can take your resignation back. Third : they will ask you to resign, just cry/make a face feeling tensed and ask them to give some time to find a project without resigning."

Another user who received a similar email a month earlier shared their outcome. HR gave them five working days to join any project. They warned that continuation would be difficult otherwise. The person accepted a support project with an Indian client but expressed regret over the work and schedule. They stated that TCS does not typically fire freshers outright. Instead it issues soft warnings and pushes for compromise on project types.

Company approach to freshers on bench

Other Reddit discussions noted that TCS generally avoids direct firings of freshers. In cases of allocation problems the company might force transfers or move employees to different verticals. This pattern has been reported by multiple individuals in various locations.

The incident adds to the ongoing hassles in the IT industry, with TCS layoff more than 10,000 employees last year. In a recent admission, the company noted that layoffs would continue well into this year as well, depending on the need of the hour.