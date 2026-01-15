 Elon Musk Denies Grok Generated Sexualised Images Of Minors Amid Regulatory Scrutiny
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechElon Musk Denies Grok Generated Sexualised Images Of Minors Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

Elon Musk Denies Grok Generated Sexualised Images Of Minors Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

Elon Musk denied claims that xAI’s chatbot Grok generated sexualised images of minors, saying it creates images only on user request and refuses illegal prompts. His comments come amid regulatory scrutiny and an MeitY crackdown on X Corp over alleged circulation of obscene AI-generated content, with X imposing new restrictions on Grok.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 02:24 PM IST
article-image
Elon Musk | X/@OwenGregorian

New Delhi: Tesla CEO and founder of AI firm xAI, Elon Musk, has said he is unaware of any instances where Grok, xAI’s chatbot, generated sexualised images of underage individuals.

Elon Musk's Tweet

Musk posted on X platform that “I not aware of any naked underage images generated by Grok. Literally zero. Obviously, Grok does not spontaneously generate images, it does so only according to user requests."

Read Also
YouTube Improves Parental Controls: Brings New Shorts Feed Limit, Custom Reminders
article-image

Musk's comments come after regulatory scrutiny on reports that Grok had complied with requests to digitally undress images of real people, including alleged cases involving minors.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Hema Malini Scolded By Elderly Voter Over Delay At Polling Centre; 'Nobody Is Accountable'- Watch VIDEO
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Hema Malini Scolded By Elderly Voter Over Delay At Polling Centre; 'Nobody Is Accountable'- Watch VIDEO
'Give Her Dignity Of Calling Her CM...': Mamata's Lawyer Menaka Guruswamy Shouts At Addl. SGI SV Raju During ED Case In Calcutta HC; Congress Lauds Advocate | VIDEO
'Give Her Dignity Of Calling Her CM...': Mamata's Lawyer Menaka Guruswamy Shouts At Addl. SGI SV Raju During ED Case In Calcutta HC; Congress Lauds Advocate | VIDEO
Navi Mumbai International Airport Crosses 1 Lakh Passenger Footfall Within 19 Days, Handles 23 Charter Flights
Navi Mumbai International Airport Crosses 1 Lakh Passenger Footfall Within 19 Days, Handles 23 Charter Flights
Delhi HC Directs Govt To Ensure Formation & Functioning Of PTAs In Private Schools
Delhi HC Directs Govt To Ensure Formation & Functioning Of PTAs In Private Schools

He argued Grok only generates images in response to user prompts and is designed to refuse illegal requests, saying it “obeys the laws of any given country or state".

"When asked to generate images, it will refuse to produce anything illegal, as the operating principle for Grok is to obey the laws of any given country or state," the tech baron said.

"There may be times when adversarial hacking of Grok prompts does something unexpected. If that happens, we fix the bug immediately," he added.

Read Also
South Korea Asks Social Media Platform X To Safeguard Minors From AI-Generated Sexual Content On...
article-image

X implemented new restrictions that barred Grok from editing images of real people in revealing clothing and limiting image creation and editing via the Grok account to paid subscribers.

Musk was replying to a thread which claimed “only left wing and Labour MPs and supporters" had encountered the images that triggered the outrage asking, "why are their algorithms sending it to them?". Musk dismissed suggestions that the chatbot could independently produce illegal content.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) earlier cracked down on X Corp for failing to prevent the generation and circulation of obscene, nude and indecent content on its platform.

Read Also
Google Gemini Gets New Personal Intelligence Feature: What This Means
article-image

The government directed X Corp to send an action taken report (ATR) “towards immediate compliance for prevention of hosting, generation, publication or transmission, sharing or uploading of obscene, nude, indecent and explicit content through the misuse of Al-based services like ‘Grok’ and xAl’s other services”.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India's Smartphone Exports Hit Record $30 Billion In 2025 On PLI Boost
India's Smartphone Exports Hit Record $30 Billion In 2025 On PLI Boost
Elon Musk Denies Grok Generated Sexualised Images Of Minors Amid Regulatory Scrutiny
Elon Musk Denies Grok Generated Sexualised Images Of Minors Amid Regulatory Scrutiny
Google Launches Market Access Programme To Help Indian AI Startups Scale Globally
Google Launches Market Access Programme To Help Indian AI Startups Scale Globally
YouTube Improves Parental Controls: Brings New Shorts Feed Limit, Custom Reminders
YouTube Improves Parental Controls: Brings New Shorts Feed Limit, Custom Reminders
Over 40 Lakh FASTag Annual Passes Sold, Adoption Nears 20% Of Car Users
Over 40 Lakh FASTag Annual Passes Sold, Adoption Nears 20% Of Car Users