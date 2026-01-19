 Vivo X200T Price In India, Specifications Leak Ahead of Expected Launch
Vivo X200T Price In India, Specifications Leak Ahead of Expected Launch

Vivo X200T is expected to launch in India soon and is already being teased on Flipkart. The phone may start at Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The phone is tipped to feature a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chip, triple 50-megapixel rear cameras with Zeiss optics, and a 6,200mAh battery with 90W fast charging.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 11:59 AM IST
Vivo X200T | x/ Abhishek Yadav

Vivo X200T smartphone, the rumoured model expected to launch in India soon, has been making headlines recently. The phone is already being teased on Flipkart, confirming its imminent arrival in the Indian market. Now, a popular tipster has shared details about the upcoming Vivo X200T, hinting at all key specifications and even pricing of the phone in the Indian market.

Vivo X200T: Price in India expected

Tipster Abhishek Yadav has leaked that the Vivo X200T may come in two variants - the base model offers 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, and it is likley to be priced at Rs. 59,999. The higher variant has 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, and this one is tipped to be priced at Rs. 69,999. The phone is tipped to come in Black and Purple colour options.

Flipkart has already confirmed availability with teasers, and it is likely to list launch offers alongside the Vivo X200T.

Vivo X200T specifications expected

As for the specifications, the Vivo X200T is tipped to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution of 2800x1260 pixels. Powering the device is likely the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset paired with LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The phone is tipped to run on Android 16 out-of-the-box. Vivo is rumoured to promise five major OS updates and seven years of security patches.

For photography, the rear camera setup is reported to include three 50-megapixel sensors. The main one is a Sony LYTIA LYT-702 with OIS and Zeiss Super Photo Sensitive tech. A Samsung JN1 handles wide-angle shots with Zeiss Beyond Vision and the periscope lens uses a Sony LYT-600 with Zeiss Super Periscope. The front camera is said to be at 32-megapixel.

Connectivity options on the Vivo X200T is said to include Wi-Fi 7, USB 2.0 Type-C port, and Bluetooth 5.4. The battery capacity may be at 6,200mAh with support for 90W wired charging and 40W wireless charging. Security features are likely to include a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone is tipped to have a IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance and include a 4.5K nanofluid VC heat dissipation system. Lastly, the phone is said to support eSIM.

