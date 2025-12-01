 OnePlus Pad Go 2 To Launch In India Alongside OnePlus 15R On December 17: What To Expect
OnePlus Pad Go 2 To Launch In India Alongside OnePlus 15R On December 17: What To Expect

OnePlus has confirmed that its latest tablet offering – the Pad Go 2 – is launching in India on December 17. The tablet will support a stylus and is teased to come with 5G connecitivity.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 09:53 AM IST
article-image

OnePlus Pad Go 2 is launching in India this month. After the launch of the OnePlus Pad Lite and the OnePlus Pad 3, the latest iteration is set to become yet another offering by the company in its growing tablet portfolio. The company has started teasing the arrival of the OnePlus Pad Go 2 in India on December 17. This means that the OnePlus Pad Go 2 and the OnePlus 15R will be launching at the same time.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 will be the successor of the OnePlus Pad Go tablet, which came without stylus support. However, that is about to change with the next-gen tablet, which is teased to arrive with stylo support and 5G connectivity.

The launch event for the OnePlus Pad Go 2 and OnePlus 15R will be held on December 17 at 7pm IST. The event will be live streamed on YouTube. The tablet and the phone are likley to go on sale soon after launch.

As for rumours, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 is likley to arrive in two colour options - Shadow Black and Lavender Drift. The phone will likley come in an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration.

In the teasers, the tablet is seen to have a single camera setup at the back with thick bezels protecting all the sides of the display. The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is teased to have dual speakersat the bottom, a USB Type-C port, and a OnePlus logo at the back.

Pricing, availability, and full specifications details of the OnePlus Pad Go 2 are expected to be unveiled at the launch event on December 17.

