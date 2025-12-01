 Nothing OS 4.0 Rolling Out To Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro Users: What's New & How To Update
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechNothing OS 4.0 Rolling Out To Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro Users: What's New & How To Update

Nothing OS 4.0 Rolling Out To Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro Users: What's New & How To Update

The Android 16-based update is rolling out for Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro users. This update is rolling out for users in India as well, and it brings along new AI-driven tools, revamped UI, enhanced Glyph smarts, and camera tweaks.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 09:33 AM IST
article-image

After the rollout for Nothing Phone 3 users, the company has now started rolling out its latest software update - Nothing OS 4.0 - to two more smartphones. The Android 16-based update is rolling out for Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro users. This update is rolling out for users in India as well, and it brings along new AI-driven tools, revamped UI, enhanced Glyph smarts, and camera tweaks.

Important things to note before you install Nothing OS 4.0 update

Before diving into the update, back up your data religiously. Use Nothing's built-in backup tools or sync everything to Google Drive to safeguard photos, apps, and settings.

Ensure your device is charged to at least 50 percent and connected to a stable Wi-Fi network to prevent interruptions mid-download. Also, check for the latest version of the Essential Space app, as it's key for unlocking new Flip to Record features—head to the Google Play Store and update it proactively. Finally, steer clear of sideloading or third-party sources; stick to official channels to dodge malware risks.

FPJ Shorts
Cyclone Ditwah Updates: Cyclonic Storm Weakens Into Deep Depression, Heavy Rainfall Expected In Parts Of Tamil Nadu, Death Toll In Sri Lanka Crosses 330 | 10 Points
Cyclone Ditwah Updates: Cyclonic Storm Weakens Into Deep Depression, Heavy Rainfall Expected In Parts Of Tamil Nadu, Death Toll In Sri Lanka Crosses 330 | 10 Points
Rift Between Rohit Sharma & Gautam Gambhir? India Coach, Ex-Captain Have Animated Chat In Viral Dressing Room Photo
Rift Between Rohit Sharma & Gautam Gambhir? India Coach, Ex-Captain Have Animated Chat In Viral Dressing Room Photo
Sanjay Ghodawat Group Targets ₹15,000 Crore Topline By 2030, With Aviation Business Contributing ₹6,000 Crore
Sanjay Ghodawat Group Targets ₹15,000 Crore Topline By 2030, With Aviation Business Contributing ₹6,000 Crore
New Dad Rajkummar Rao Distributes Sweets To Paps At Mumbai Event After Daughter's Birth—VIDEO
New Dad Rajkummar Rao Distributes Sweets To Paps At Mumbai Event After Daughter's Birth—VIDEO

How to install the Nothing OS 4.0 update

Snagging Nothing OS 4.0 is a breeze if you're in the initial rollout pool, otherwise, keep an eye on your notifications for the green light.

1. Start by heading to Settings > System > System Update on your Phone 3a or Phone 3a Pro.

2. Tap Check for updates, and if it's your turn, the hefty 3-4GB download will queue up automatically.

3. Once downloaded, hit Install and let your device reboot, expect the whole process to take 20-30 minutes.

Pro tip: Do this during downtime, as your phone will restart a couple of times. If no update shows up in Settings yet, Nothing's staggering the release for stability, so patience is your best friend. Do not download from unverified sources as this could bring in potential malware.

What's new with the Nothing OS 4.0 update

Nothing OS 4.0 update is based on Android 16. It brings along new AI features. Here's a lowdown on what's new.

- There is a new dashboard in Essential Space, spotlighting large-model activity for that extra layer of transparency.

- Hide apps stealth-mode from your home screen or drawer, plus tweak search scopes to keep things laser-focused.

- Redesigned app icons and a sleeker status bar.

- Two fresh lock screen clock faces, plus an 'Extra Dark Mode' (Settings > Display > Dark theme).

- Smoother animations and pop-up multitasking now juggles two floating windows like a pro.

- Widgets get flexible with new sizes for Weather, Pedometer, and Screen Time, and Quick Settings tiles expand to 2x2 grids.

- Flip to Glyph now lets you pick Silent or Vibrate modes, while Glyph Progress taps Android 16's Live Updates for seamless third-party app syncs.

- Flip to Record now bundles photos, notes, and videos into Essential Space.

- The camera app is getting new style presets, filters with adjustable intensity, and Motion Photos that capture longer clips with audio. Toss in refreshed watermarks, artistic frames, and a streamlined UI for faster shots.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nothing OS 4.0 Rolling Out To Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro Users: What's New & How To Update

Nothing OS 4.0 Rolling Out To Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro Users: What's New & How To Update

'My Partner Is Half-Indian, One Of My Son's Middle Name Is Sekhar,' Reveals Elon Musk On Nikhil...

'My Partner Is Half-Indian, One Of My Son's Middle Name Is Sekhar,' Reveals Elon Musk On Nikhil...

'Starlink Ready For India, Will Provide Low-Cost, Reliable Internet, Especially In Rural Areas':...

'Starlink Ready For India, Will Provide Low-Cost, Reliable Internet, Especially In Rural Areas':...

GamingCon Bharat 2025 | 'We Have Living Traditions, The West Has Museums': Amish Tripathi Details...

GamingCon Bharat 2025 | 'We Have Living Traditions, The West Has Museums': Amish Tripathi Details...

'India’s Gaming Future Takes Shape': Maharashtra Leads Push As GamingCon Bharat 2025 Unveils...

'India’s Gaming Future Takes Shape': Maharashtra Leads Push As GamingCon Bharat 2025 Unveils...