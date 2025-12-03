 Sanchar Saathi App Crosses 1.4 Crore Downloads, Blocks Over 42 Lakh Stolen Mobiles
The Sanchar Saathi app, launched in January, has over 1.4 crore downloads and blocked 42 lakh stolen/lost phones. It helped trace 26 lakh devices and return 7.23 lakh to owners, prioritizing user privacy and consent. Amid rising cybercrime, the app offers real-time protection and fraud reporting, available in 22 languages, strengthening India’s mobile security landscape.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 10:25 AM IST
article-image
Sanchar Saathi App Crosses 1.4 Crore Downloads, Blocks Over 42 Lakh Stolen Mobiles

New Delhi: Since its launch on January 17 this year, the Sanchar Saathi mobile app has seen more than 1.4 crore downloads, and have successfully blocked over 42 lakh stolen or lost mobile devices, official data showed on Tuesday.

While 26 lakh lost/stolen mobile phones were traced, 7.23 lakh have successfully been returned with the help of Sanchar Saathi app which is a fully voluntary, user-driven platform and privacy-first app and activates only with user consent.

Sanchar Saathi app puts citizens first and protects their privacy at every step. It works only with user’s consent and gives full control over its activation and use, according to the data.

It activates only after user chooses to register and the user may activate, deactivate, or delete it any time. The app has been designed to strengthen India’s cybersecurity without compromising privacy.

Rising cyber threats have made safeguarding mobile users a pressing national concern.

According to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), cybercrime incidents surged from 15,92,917 in 2023 to 20,41,360 in 2024. Digital Arrest Scams and related cybercrimes reported on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal alone totalled 1,23,672 in 2024, with 17,718 cases already reported by February 2025.

In response to these escalating threats, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) introduced the Sanchar Saathi mobile app — a citizen-centric tool that brings robust security features and fraud-reporting capabilities directly to users’ smartphones.

The app complements the existing Sanchar Saathi portal by providing convenient, on-the-go protection against identity theft, forged KYC, device theft, banking fraud, and other cyber risks.

To strengthen the initiative, the Department of Telecommunications has issued directions, mandating mobile manufacturers and importers to facilitate the availability and accessibility of the Sanchar Saathi app on devices for users in India.

By empowering citizens with easy-to-use tools and real-time access to vital security features, the Sanchar Saathi mobile app represents a timely and effective response to India’s growing cybercrime challenges.

The application is available in Hindi and 21 other regional languages, making it inclusive and accessible across the country.

Sanchar Saathi prioritises user privacy and collects only the minimum personal information necessary to provide services.

The platform does not create profiles for commercial marketing, nor does it share user data with third parties. Data sharing is strictly limited to law enforcement when legally required, ensuring protection against unauthorised access and misuse of data, according to the official statement.

