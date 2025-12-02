 Tesla Sells 48 Cars In November, 157 Units So Far In India
Tuesday, December 02, 2025
New Delhi: Tesla’s much-anticipated entry into India’s fast-growing luxury electric vehicle market has begun on a slower note, with the company selling 157 units since it started deliveries in September.

According to the government’s Vahan portal, Tesla delivered just 48 cars in November, lagging behind established luxury players like BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

In comparison, BMW India sold 267 EVs in November alone, highlighting the stiff competition Tesla faces in the premium segment.

The US-based automaker launched its Model Y electric SUV as its first offering in India, marking the beginning of its operations in the country.

Despite the initial excitement, the sales figures suggest that Tesla still has some distance to cover before it can challenge the dominance of long-established luxury brands.

Even as sales pick up slowly, Tesla continues to expand its footprint in India. Last week, the company announced the launch of its first all-in-one Tesla Centre in Gurugram.

The new facility at Orchid Business Park in Sector 48 is designed to combine retail, after-sales service, deliveries, and charging infrastructure under one roof, offering customers a complete ownership experience.

Sharad Agarwal, General Manager of Tesla India, said the Gurugram centre is a major step in supporting the growing Tesla community in northern India.

He added that the company aims to make electric mobility more convenient by building infrastructure around people’s daily lives -- where they work, dine, and travel.

Agarwal said Tesla’s mission is to accelerate the shift to sustainable energy. By strengthening charging infrastructure and using a direct business model, the company hopes to boost customer confidence and drive greater adoption of EVs in India.

Visitors to the new Gurugram centre can explore the latest Tesla technologies, take test drives of the Model Y, and access the advanced V4 Superchargers installed on-site.

Tesla’s humanoid robot, Optimus Gen 2, is also on display, showcasing the company’s innovations in AI and robotics.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Tesla Sells 48 Cars In November, 157 Units So Far In India

