Oppo A6x 5G With Single Rear Camera, 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

While Vivo launched the X300 series and Samsung launched its first tri-folding smartphone, Oppo has slipped in the A6x 5G announcement quitely. The Oppo A6x 5G is a budgeted smartphone that is up for grabs already, just ahead of the holiday season. If you are looking for a device that is under Rs. 15,000, you could consider the Oppo A6x.

Oppo A6x 5G price in India, launch offers

The Oppo A6x 5G has been launched in India with three storage configurations. The base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs. 12,499, whilst the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model costs Rs. 13,499. The top-end variant featuring 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs. 14,999. The smartphone comes in two colour options - Ice Blue and Olive Green.

The device went on sale from today across multiple retail channels, including Amazon and Flipkart, as well as the official Oppo Store and mainline retail outlets nationwide. As part of the launch offers, customers can avail a three-month no-cost EMI facility on select bank cards, making the device more accessible to budget-conscious buyers.

Oppo A6x 5G specifications

The Oppo A6x 5G features a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1604x720 pixels. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and offers up to 1,125 nits peak brightness for improved outdoor visibility. Under the bonnet, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 6nm processor paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clocked at 1072MHz. The handset comes with LPDDR4X RAM options of either 4GB or 6GB, with support for up to 6GB virtual RAM expansion. Storage options include 64GB or 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card.

On the imaging front, the smartphone sports a single 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture and LED flash, whilst the front houses a 5-megapixel selfie camera, also with an f/2.2 aperture. The device runs on Android 15 with ColorOS 15 layered on top, which includes features such as the Luminous Rendering Engine. For gaming, it incorporates AI GameBoost for performance management and includes a Splash Touch mode for better control during gameplay. Connectivity is handled by AI LinkBoost 3.0 technology, designed to maintain stable network connections in challenging environments.

The A6x 5G is equipped with a substantial 6,500mAh battery, which Oppo claims can deliver up to 882.1 hours of standby time and 22.4 hours of video playback. The device supports 45W SuperVOOC fast charging technology, capable of charging the battery from 1 per cent to 41 per cent in 30 minutes. The handset measures 166.6×78.5×8.6mm and weighs 212g. It features a unibody metallic frame with a refined camera module design and includes an advanced lens coating to repel water and resist fingerprints. Security is provided through a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 5G NA/NSA, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS with GLONASS, and a USB Type-C port.