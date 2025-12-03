Redmi 15C 5G Review: A No-Nonsense Budget Phone That Plays It Safe

Redmi 15C Review: A No-Nonsense Budget Phone That Plays It Safe | FPJ

Redmi 15C 5G budget smartphone has launched in India. The phone comes with incremental upgrades from the predecessor Redmi 14C, and a completely new design as well. Gone is the circular ring at the back, Xiaomi has opted for a square module with stylish new finishes that gives the phone an overall premium look. The Redmi 15C is priced agressively, touching the Rs. 15,000 mark for its top-tier RAM + storage model.

But how does it perform? How good is the Redmi 15C camera? Can the battery last a full day? All of these questions and more have been answered in this extensive review. Let us dive right in.

Redmi 15C 5G design

Starting with the design, the Redmi 15C has a more polished look than its predecessor, with a simplified camera bump that's less of an eyesore and a matte plastic back that feels surprisingly grippy without being a fingerprint magnet. I like the colour options, specifically the Moonlight Blue that I've been using. It has a subtle shimmer that's understated and classy, while Dusk Purple adds a pop without screaming for attention.

At 211g and with a 6.9-inch footprint, it's a chunky two-hander. One-handed use is a stretch unless you're blessed with NBA-length fingers. The side-mounted fingerprint scanner is snappy and doubles as the power button nicely, and the IP64 rating means it shrugs off splashes and dust better than most in this price range. Very handy for my clumsy coffee-spilling habits. There's no premium glass or metal accents, but one should not expect it at the price range. The 3.5mm audio jack has also been moved to the bottom edge, a welcome change for many.

Redmi 15C has a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom | FPJ

Redmi 15C 5G display

One of the big highlights is the massive 6.9-inch IPS LCD display and the 120Hz adaptive refresh rate that make scrolling smooth. Brightness peaks at 810 nits, which is decent for outdoor readability. There's also TUV Rheinland certifications for low blue light and flicker-free viewing.

Redmi 15C is stuck at 720p resolution on such a large panel, so pixels are visible if you squint, and fine text in ebooks or web pages looks soft. The phone sports thick bezels and also has a dated U-shaped notch.

Redmi 15C 5G Processor

Under the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G (with its 2x Cortex-A76 at 2.4GHz and 6x A55 at 2.0GHz setup) handles everyday tasks without breaking a sweat. App launches are quick, and juggling WhatsApp, Chrome, and Spotify caused minor hiccups, but rarely. My Geekbench 6 tests clocked a single-core score of 719 and multi-core at 1896, with a GPU OpenCL result of 1397. That's not very impressive, given that we are in 2025 and budgets smartphones are now becoming beasts. It is on par with last-gen budget chips rather than pulling ahead.

Redmi 15C Geekbench listing | FPJ

Light gaming like Candy Crush or even PUBG Mobile at low settings runs okay for short bursts, but anything demanding (say, Genshin Impact) brings stutters and heat after 20 minutes.

Multitasking is efficient thanks to up to 16GB extended RAM, but with only 4GB physical in the base model, you'll notice slowdowns if you push it. It's a reliable workhorse for non-gamers.

Redmi 15C 5G battery life and fast charging

If there's one area where the 15C flexes hard, it's the 6000mAh battery. On a heavy day of mixed use (streaming, browsing, calls), I squeezed out 10-11 hours of screen time, easily lasting from morning coffee to late-night doomscrolling. For lighter users, it should last even more. The 33W wired charging is a genuine upgrade over the 14C's sluggish speeds, hitting 50 percent in about 40 minutes and full in under 90 minutes . The included charger is a nice bonus, and 10W reverse charging turned my earbuds into a quick top-up lifeline during a commute. No wireless charging, of course, but at this price? you shouldn't expect it anyway.

Xiaomi has bundled the 33W charger, the USB Type-C cable, and even a silicon cover inside the box, alongside the phone.

Redmi 15C 5G cameras

The 50-megapixel main rear camera with f/1.8 aperture does a decent job in bright daylight, delivering vibrant colors and enough detail for social media shares or family group chats. AI tweaks help with portraits, adding a natural-ish bokeh without overdoing the skin smoothing. But low-light shots are where it falters. Noise creeps in, dynamic range flattens, and details go mushy. Of course, night mode helps a bit, but it's no magic wand. Capturing images while in motion, may be in a car, is a challenge.

Redmi 15C Camera Samples | FPJ

Redmi 15C Camera Samples | FPJ

The secondary depth sensor feels tacked-on, offering little beyond basic assistance. Up front, the 8-megapixel selfie cam is a step back from the Redmi 14C's 13-megapixel, producing softer, less detailed shots indoors. It's passable for Zoom calls but won't win any beauty contests. Video maxes at 1080p/30fps with zero stabilisation, so handheld clips come out shaky.

Redmi 15C 5G Software

Running HyperOS 2 on Android 15 out-of-the-box feels clean and bloat-light for a Xiaomi budget phone. There are fewer pre-installed apps than older MIUIs, and the interface is responsive with smooth animations. I appreciate the customisation options, like always-on display tweaks and gesture controls, and the promise of two years of OS updates plus four years of security patches is generous for the segment, giving it legs until 2029.

Redmi 15C 5G | FPJ

That said, it's still got that Xiaomi flavor. Occasional pop-up ads in system apps (easily disabled, but annoying), and no standout AI features like circle-to-search that rivals are flaunting. Split-screen multitasking works okay, but lacks the polish of stock Android. It's a solid, no-frills experience at best.

Redmi 15C 5G Verdict

Should you buy the Redmi 15C? Look, its a safe bet. It nails the essentials with marathon battery life and reliable basics. At under Rs. 15,000, the value is hard to argue with, especially if you snag the 6GB RAM variant for a smidge more future-proofing. But it's not an exciting buy if you are upgrading from the Redmi 14C.

If battery life is important to you, and you're okay with compromises elsewhere, grab it. Gamers, shutterbugs, or pixel-peepers? Please keep looking for options. Tecno and Infinix have some great options in this price bracket that you could consider.

With that said, I'd recommend Redmi 15C to first-time smartphone buyers who are upgrading from feature phones or really old devices. It is boring, but reliable.

Overall Rating: 3/5