Lava Agni 4 Review: Is It A Reliable Mid-Ranger?

Lava Agni 4 has launched in India as a mid-range smartphone offering. Priced under Rs. 25,000, the phone sees a complete redesign in back camera module. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor and runs on stock Android 15 software. The mid-ranged smartphone has a dedicated AI companion called Vayu AI. There's also a dedicated switch on the side that acts as a shutter button while in the Camera app.

We have used the Lava Agni 4 for a while now and here's a detailed breakdown of what we think of the device:

Lava Agni 4: Display

The 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate is a highlight for me. It's sharp at 446ppi, hits a blistering 2400 nits peak brightness for easy outdoor viewing, and the colours pop in Vivid mode, making binge-watching a joy. I love the slim 1.7mm bezels and HDR support for YouTube videos. That said, the default warm tone and inconsistent HDR tuning (it oversharpens sometimes) feel a bit off, and there's no Netflix HDR certification, which bugs me during movie nights. Overall, it's vibrant and responsive, but I wish it dialed in the calibration better.

Lava Agni 4: Camera

I was optimistic about the 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS and the matching 50-megapixel selfie cam, both supporting 4K 60fps video. Daylight shots are detailed with natural tones, portraits nail the bokeh, and selfies come out clear without too much embellishment. The 8-megapixel ultra-wide adds versatility for landscapes. But low-light performance lets it down - noise creeps in, dynamic range is average, and videos have jitter even with stabilisation. The ultra-wide softens details noticeably, and there's no telephoto, so digital zoom is hit-or-miss. It's solid for casual snaps and social media, but if photography is your thing, it won't blow you away.

Lava Agni 4: Processor

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 on a 4nm process, with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM (expandable virtually to 16GB) and UFS 4.0 storage, this chip flies through daily tasks - app switching is snappy, multitasking handles emails, browsing, and light editing without a hitch, and benchmarks hover around 9502 for GPU, and 1435 (single-core) and 4297 (multi-core) for CPU, on Geekbench 6. Gaming like BGMI runs smooth at 60fps on balanced settings, thanks to the massive 4300mm2 vapor chamber. However, it throttles and heats up after 30-45 minutes of intense play, dropping frames in demanding titles like COD Mobile. For everyday power users, it's a beast, but for gamers might want something cooler under pressure.

Lava Agni 4 Geekbench 6 scores |

Lava Agni 4: Battery

The 5000mAh battery is a workhorse for me, delivering 7-8 hours of screen-on time with mixed use (social media, videos, some gaming), easily lasting a full day on moderate habits and even stretching to 18-19 hours on lighter loads. The included 66W charger is a game-changer - 0-50 percent in 19 minutes, full top-up in under 50. No wireless charging, but at this price, we didn't expect it either. It's reliable without being exceptional compared to rivals with bigger cells, but the efficiency impresses.

Lava Agni 4: Design

The design is where the smartphone shines. It feels like a steal with its aluminum frame and matte AG glass back - it's got that premium heft (around 210 grams) and IP64 splash resistance, plus Gorilla Glass 5 up front.

The Lunar Mist finish resists fingerprints better than glossy rivals, and the pill-shaped camera module with subtle Agni branding adds a sleek, modern vibe. I particularly like the customisable Action Key for quick shortcuts. On the flip side, it's thicker and heavier than I'd like for one-handed use. It's dressed to impress and durable.

Button placement on the Lava Agni 4 is intuitive, and the phone comes with an adapter, charging cable, a silicon cover, and the phone inside the box.

Lava Agni 4 in-box contents |

Lava Agni 4: Software

Running stock Android 15 out-of-the-box with zero bloatware (just Google essentials), the software is a breath of fresh air. Smooth animations, customisable themes, and no ads nagging me. Lava's Vayu AI suite shines with practical Indian touches like call summaries, math tutors, horoscopes, and photo editing, plus Gemini integration for broader smarts. The three years of OS updates (up to Android 18) and fours years of security patches are generous for the price. There are some occasional stutters, aggressive app killing (recent apps vanish too quick), and the split control center feels a bit wonky on some occasions.

Lava Agni 4: Final Verdict

The Lava Agni 4 is a bold swing from an Indian brand that's punching above its weight in the sub-Rs. 25,000 arena. The phone has a premium build, zippy performance, and smart AI make it a compelling daily driver that outshines some international rivals in hardware value. But rough edges like heating, middling low-light cameras, and minor software jitters hold it back from flagship territory. If you're after a stylish, no-nonsense phone for work, streaming, and casual gaming without breaking the bank, grab it. Power photographers or heavy gamers, look elsewhere.

Rating: 4/5