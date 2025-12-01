Aadhaar Card Update December 2025: Indians To Soon Be Able To Change Mobile Number Online From Home | No Centre Visit Required

Aadhaar | Representative image

Unique Identification Authority of India has announced that citizens will soon be able to update their mobile numbers from home without visiting an enrollment center. This move is expected to benefit millions of Indians who have struggled with the time-consuming process of physically visiting Aadhaar Seva Kendras for simple updates.

Currently, updating a mobile number requires a visit to an Aadhaar enrollment center where biometric authentication is performed. However, with the new system, residents will be able to complete the entire process digitally from the comfort of their homes.

How to update mobile number online: Step-by-step process

The new digital service will allow citizens to update their mobile number through the Aadhaar app using OTP verification and face authentication. Here's how the process is expected to work:

1. Download and install the new Aadhaar app on your Android or iOS device

2. Log in using your Aadhaar card details

3. Select the mobile number update option

4. Complete verification through biometrics or secure OTP, with face authentication using your smartphone camera

5. Submit the request digitally

The entire process will be paperless, eliminating the need for physical document submission or center visits.

When is this feature coming?

While UIDAI has announced the upcoming feature on social media platform X, they haven't provided a specific launch date yet. The authority has assured users that the process will be significantly easier and more convenient than the current system.

An application enabling this service has been launched by UIDAI for both Android and iOS users, suggesting the rollout may happen soon. This service is particularly beneficial for people living in remote areas and senior citizens who find it challenging to visit enrollment centers.

Recent changes introduced by UIDAI

The mobile number update feature is part of several significant changes UIDAI has implemented recently to streamline Aadhaar services:

Simplified Document Requirements: Under the Third Amendment Regulations 2025, citizens can now use one document containing photo, name, and address for Aadhaar updates, replacing the earlier requirement of submitting separate proofs. This applies to name changes, address updates, date of birth corrections, and relationship details.

Revised Fee Structure: Demographic update charges for name, address, date of birth, mobile number or email have increased from ₹50 to ₹75, while biometric update charges have risen from ₹100 to ₹125. However, if you're changing your mobile number along with a biometric update, it's completely free, but separate updates carry a fee of ₹75 each.

Free Document Updates Extended: UIDAI has extended its free online document update service until June 14, 2025, allowing residents to update demographic details including name, address, and date of birth at no cost through the myAadhaar portal.

Address Update Simplification: UIDAI removed the requirement to mention "Care Of" or a guardian's name when updating addresses, allowing residents to update their residential address directly with valid proof.

Free Biometric Updates for Children: Biometric updates for children aged 5-7 years and 15-17 years have been made free as a one-time update to encourage timely enrollment.

Official Aadhaar App Launch: UIDAI has introduced an official Aadhaar app for Android and iOS users, eliminating the need to carry physical copies everywhere, with the app capable of housing Aadhaar cards of up to five family members.

Enhanced Face Authentication: Aadhaar face authentication has recorded record growth, doubling from 100 crore to 200 crore transactions in just six months, with 19.36 crore transactions in July 2025 alone.