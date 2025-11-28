UIDAI Simplifies Aadhaar Update Process with New Document Rules: All Details

Aadhaar | Representative image

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced significant changes to Aadhaar enrollment and update procedures, making it easier for citizens to modify their details. These changes have been notified under the Third Amendment Regulations, 2025, and will affect all age groups including children, youth, and senior citizens.

Key Change: Single document now sufficient

The most significant update allows citizens to use one document containing photo, name, and address for Aadhaar updates, replacing the earlier requirement of submitting separate proofs. This streamlined process applies to name changes, address updates, date of birth corrections, and adding relationship details.

Accepted documents for different updates

For name corrections, citizens can submit passports (considered most reliable as they contain photo, name, date of birth, and address), PAN cards, voter ID cards, driving licenses, government ID cards, or marriage certificates.

For address proof, the authority accepts passports, updated bank passbooks or statements, utility bills issued within three months, rent agreements for tenants, property tax receipts, ID cards, and ration cards.

For date of birth updates, acceptable documents include birth certificates, passports, Class 10th or 12th mark sheets, and physical PAN cards. E-PAN is not considered valid for this purpose.

This regulatory change aims to reduce documentation hassles and make the Aadhaar update process more convenient for millions of Indian citizens who need to keep their information current.

Aadhaar updation charges revision

Since October, Aadhaar updation services have also become costlier. Services that used to be priced at Rs. 50, now cost Rs. 75. Those that were priced at Rs. 100 are now priced at Rs. 125. A charge of Rs. 75 for services has been increased to Rs. 90. In 2028, these prices will see a revision once again and will be increased further.

New Aadhar app

UIDAI has also introduced the official Aadhaar app for users on Android and iOS, eliminating the need to carry the physical copy everywhere. The app houses Aadhaar cards of up to five family members. In the future, UIDAI will bring the ability to make these changes inside the app as well. For now, the app functions as a official digital copy of the document for showing at airports, offices, and more.