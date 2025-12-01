 Perplexity.in Domain Is Redirecting Users In India To Rival Google Gemini Website
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechPerplexity.in Domain Is Redirecting Users In India To Rival Google Gemini Website

Perplexity.in Domain Is Redirecting Users In India To Rival Google Gemini Website

The unusual redirect has left many Indian users bewildered, as they find themselves landing on a competing AI service when trying to reach the popular AI-powered search engine. The situation has drawn the attention of netizens, and reactions have been aplenty.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 02:32 PM IST
article-image
Perplexity Pro |

Perplexity AI chatbot users in India are being erronously redirected to the Google Gemini platform, if they incorrectly use the domain Perplexity.in. This domain has not been registered by Perplexity, leaving it open for anyone to claim it, and redirect it to any link they want to.

The unusual redirect has left many Indian users bewildered, as they find themselves landing on a competing AI service when trying to reach the popular AI-powered search engine. The situation has drawn attention of netizens, and reactions have been aplenty.

The Missing Domain

Perplexity never owned the domain Perplexity.in, leaving it available for anyone to purchase. The company operates primarily through its global domain Perplexity.ai and has historically avoided securing country-specific domain extensions. Perplexity does not own domains in the United Kingdom, Germany or even the United States, despite being headquartered in San Francisco.

FPJ Shorts
Pakistan: Security Forces Kill 3 TTP Militants After Attacker Blows Himself Up In Balochistan
Pakistan: Security Forces Kill 3 TTP Militants After Attacker Blows Himself Up In Balochistan
'Reeks Of Snobbish Elitism': Ashoke Pandit Criticises Jaya Bachchan For Her Remarks Against Paps, Says She Demeaned Their Profession
'Reeks Of Snobbish Elitism': Ashoke Pandit Criticises Jaya Bachchan For Her Remarks Against Paps, Says She Demeaned Their Profession
Who Is Ella Wadia? Muhammad Ali Jinnah's Great-Great Granddaughter Debuts At 'Le Bal Des Débutantes' In Strapless Designer Gown
Who Is Ella Wadia? Muhammad Ali Jinnah's Great-Great Granddaughter Debuts At 'Le Bal Des Débutantes' In Strapless Designer Gown
Exports' Rebound After Two Years Will Drive Up The Indian Agrochemical Industry's Revenue By 7% This Fiscal
Exports' Rebound After Two Years Will Drive Up The Indian Agrochemical Industry's Revenue By 7% This Fiscal

The domain can be purchased for as little as Rs. 499, making it accessible to virtually anyone. An unidentified third party appears to have registered the Perplexity.in domain and configured it to redirect visitors straight to Google's Gemini AI platform.

No evidence of Google involvement

While initial speculation suggested that Google might have capitalised on Perplexity's oversight, there is no concrete evidence supporting this theory. There is no evidence that Google has acquired the Perplexity.in domain.

Such domain acquisition practices are common across the internet, where individuals purchase brand-related domains in hopes of either reselling them at a premium or redirecting traffic for various purposes.

India's massive youth population, mobile-first habits and high trust in digital services make it a crucial battleground for AI discovery tools. For first-time users attempting to explore Perplexity by typing what seems like the natural Indian domain, the redirect means they discover Google's Gemini instead of the service they intended to access.

A cautionary tale

This situation serves as a reminder to tech companies that owning the right domains matters. A missed domain can easily send traffic, attention and potential users straight to a competitor, even without any malicious intention behind it.

For now, users in India should access Perplexity only through its official address, Perplexity.ai. Typing Perplexity.in will continue to redirect to Google Gemini unless the domain owner changes the settings or Perplexity decides to purchase the domain in the future.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Perplexity.in Domain Is Redirecting Users In India To Rival Google Gemini Website

Perplexity.in Domain Is Redirecting Users In India To Rival Google Gemini Website

'Warp-Speed AI Approach Will Do Staggering Damage To Jobs & Earth': Over 1,000 Amazon Employees Warn...

'Warp-Speed AI Approach Will Do Staggering Damage To Jobs & Earth': Over 1,000 Amazon Employees Warn...

Aadhaar Card Update December 2025: Indians To Soon Be Able To Change Mobile Number Online From Home...

Aadhaar Card Update December 2025: Indians To Soon Be Able To Change Mobile Number Online From Home...

'United States Has Benefited Immensely From Talented Indians Who Moved There & Helped Build Its...

'United States Has Benefited Immensely From Talented Indians Who Moved There & Helped Build Its...

'Joined & Resigned On Same Day': TCS Employee Forced To Quit After Refusal To Accept Change In Terms

'Joined & Resigned On Same Day': TCS Employee Forced To Quit After Refusal To Accept Change In Terms