Oppo Find X9 Review: Can It Compete With Today’s Flagship Giants?

Oppo Find X9 goes on sale today in India. The phone is a solid flagship on paper, with its large 7,025mAh battery and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC. The Oppo Find X9 looks stunning with its sleek metal frame, rounded corners, and flat-edged display. The phone is priced starting at Rs. 74,999 in the Indian market, similar to some of the premium flagships out there.

After using the device for a few days, here's an in-depth review of the Oppo Find X9. In a market where there are many options in the premium flagship segment, priced above Rs. 70,000, does this phone shine out? Let's find out.

Oppo Find X9 Design

Oppo Find X9 is a sleek and durable phone. It is just 7.99mm thick, but packs a large 7,025mAh battery. We have the Titanium Grey model and it looks stunning. The phone feels light in the hand, with the matte finish offering a good grip, but we do recommend slapping a cover at the back. The flat edges and subtle frame contours make it feel sturdy and the square camera module sits flush in the top-left corner.

Overall, the build quality is great, the Oppo Find X9 has an aluminium frame, fingerprint resistant body, and has a Snap key on the left edge that defaults into opening the Mind Space app. The phone is IP66/IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance. The Find X9 does look very similar to the OnePlus 15 in design, but has subtle changes in camera placements at the back.

Oppo Find X9 Display

I personally hate big, bulky phones and the Oppo Find X9 hits the sweet spot of not being too big, while not being too small either. It features a 6.59-inch flat AMOLED display with ultra-slim 1.15mm bezels. The phone features peak brightness of up to 3,600nits, offers 100 percent DCI-P3 coveragem and supports Dolby Vision and HDR 10+.

The colours are popping, reflections are minimal, and outdoor visibility is great even in harh sunlight. What truly sets it apart is its eye-care excellence with its 3,840Hz PWM dimming that banishes flicker entirely. At nightm it dips to 1nit minimum brightness. The display also houses the new 3D ultrasonic fingerprint reader that claims to unlock 35 percent faster. It did the job without any works, and suprisingly worked even with wet fingers. When it comes to the display, it is worth every buck you pay.

Oppo Find X9 Display

Oppo Find X9 UI

Oppo Find X9 runs on ColorOS 16, which is based on the latest Android 16 software from Google. The iterations that come with ColorOS 16 are so many, and they are all very very useful . For instance, all of the AI goodness that helps with writing captions, organising notes, and even while taking phones - its just a welcome change.

Animations are buttery smooth, there is a new breathing dock at the bottom for most used apps, and the introduction of Flux Home Screen brings the ability to change app icon shapes, which is extremely cool.

The new Mind Space AI hub (tied to the Snap Key), enables users to clip ideas and notes into one vision board-like platform. The Snap Key can also be customised to become a silent/ringer key, or to open even the camera.

There's also a new full-screen always-on display, which is visually very appealing, with many built-in options to choose from, but it may be battery draining as well.

The big win on this phone is the removable bloatware. While the phone does ship with Hot Apps and Hot Games folders that are now synonymous with Oppo phones, these are easily removable in Setting. Just long press the two folders, click on Settings, and remove them from the app drawer. While at it, shut off all notifications from the Oppo App Market and shut off all unnecesary settings that should ruin your experience with the phone.

Opp Find X9 Processor

There's the flagship-level MediaTek Dimensity 9500 on a 3nm node on the Oppo Find X9 and it offers amazing results on all benchmarks. On Geekbench, the single-core CPU score is 3,054 and the multi-core score is close to 9,000 at 8,966. These score are seriously impressive and gives tough competition to the Snapdragon flagships out there. The AnTuTu scores are well above 3.5 million as well.

The phone also has Oppo's Trinity Engine and massive redesigned vapor chamber for heat dissipation. The phone is a breeze to work with, no hiccups during heavy multi-tasking. I could play games seamlessly for hours, without the phone becoming uncomfortably hot.

Oppo Find X9 Geekbench scores

Oppo Find X9 Camera

Oppo is known for offering exceptional camera, and it doesnt disappoint this time either. The photos are sharp and so are the details, the colours are vibrant, and the depth is enough. There are several camera modes, including Hassleblad Hi-Res for richer tones, a Master mode that lets you control ISO, shutter speed, and the works, and there's a new X-PAN mode as well, designed especially for landscape photos and panorama shots.

The Find X9 is powered by the Lumo Image Engine, it outputs 50-megapixel shots by default across all three rear lenses - ultra-wide, main LYT-808 and 3x periscope – giving 8K-level detail that crushes the usual 12-megapixel binned rubbish from other rivals. Thanks to the True Color multispectral sensor, the photos nails accurate tones in tricky lighting, while Hasselblad tuning brings natural skin and cinematic bokeh effects.

Video recording is at 4K 120fps Dolby Vision, which offers great stabilisation as well. The night photos are great, but try master mode here, for even better shots. It is a great phone to take to concerts, events, and a night out with family, the photos will not disappoint.

Oppo Find X9 Battery

Oppo Find X9's 7,025mAh battery offers enough juice that runs for more than a day. I used the phone heavily for a full day, with multiple apps opened at a single time, gaming for hours, and steady camera usage. But it still managed to keep going, with sufficient amount of battery remaining at the end of the day - at about 48 percent. This is highly impressive and the phone, if not beat, will compete right on the top, with all the other flagships out there.

Oppo claims that the phone retains 80 percent capacity after five years, but there's no way we can test that claim. The phone charges quickly as well, thanks to its 80W SuperVOOC charging support, hitting 100 percent within an hour. There's also 50W wireless charging for those who prefer it.

Oppo Find X9 Verdict

If you are looking for a premium smartphone with a great camera, superb battery life and monster performance, the Oppo Find X9 is a no brainer. There are a host of first sale offers that Oppo has introduced, given that it is going on sale today. including 10 percent instant cashback, Rs. 2,000 Paytm Travel flight discount, 180-day hardware defect replacement, and three months of complimentary Google Gemini Pro access.

Oppo Find X9 is one of the most comfortable phone I've used. It has a beautiful design, and comes with a charger and silicone cover inside the box.

Just to mention, there is no LTPO panel like the Oppo Find X9 Pro model, and no telemacro option in the camera as well. The teleconverter kit that Oppo sells for an additional Rs. 29,999 seems incovenient and an afterthought.

The Oppo Find X9 is priced at Rs. 74,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option and Rs. 84,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage option. Apart from Titanium Grey, it comes in Space Black option as well. The phone is up for grabs on Amazon, Oppo e-store, Flipkart, and retails stores from today.

We give it a solid 4 out of 5 rating. If you can afford it, go ahead and buy it without any worry.