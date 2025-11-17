Power And Instrumentation (Gujarat) Hit 5% Upper Circuit As Q2 Profit Surges 21% |

New Delhi: Shares of Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd surged by 5 per cent reaching the upper circuit limit of Rs 165.50 on Monday after the firm posted a 21 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 4.71 crore in the September quarter of the current fiscal (FY26).

The stock opened on the BSE at Rs 165.50, a 5 per cent increase from its previous closing level of Rs 157.65.

However, it closed 2.06 per cent higher at Rs 160.90. The company's shares have increased by 50 per cent in one year.

In a stock exchange filing on Friday, Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd (PIGL)said it posted a net profit to Rs 4.71 crore in three months ended September 2025 as compared to a net profit of Rs 3.89 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal.

It clocked a total income of Rs 70.91 crore in the quarter under review, marking a 27.2 per cent increase from Rs 55.75 crore registered in the same period last year.

PIGL's order book stood at Rs 520 crore as of November 14, 2025. Its recent wins total Rs 133.67 crore, including rural electrification under RDSS (Rs 102.78 crore) and solar projects (Rs 9.50 crore).

Padmaraj Padmnabhan Pillai, Managing Director of PIGL, said that strong order inflows and efficient project management supported overall performance. For the first half of FY26, its total income stood at Rs 112.46 crore, up 37.57 per cent from the year-earlier, while net profit rose 27.29 per cent to Rs 7.33 crore.

