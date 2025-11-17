 IRB Infrastructure Developers' Shares Climb 7% On Bourses After Bagging TOT Project From NHAI In Uttar Pradesh For ₹9,270 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIRB Infrastructure Developers' Shares Climb 7% On Bourses After Bagging TOT Project From NHAI In Uttar Pradesh For ₹9,270 Crore

IRB Infrastructure Developers' Shares Climb 7% On Bourses After Bagging TOT Project From NHAI In Uttar Pradesh For ₹9,270 Crore

IRB Infrastructure Trust said it has bagged a package Toll Operate and Transfer (TOT) project from NHAI in Uttar Pradesh for an upfront consideration of Rs 9,270 crore. The project is part of NHAI's asset monetisation programme announced earlier.IRB Infrastructure Trust has received a Letter of Award from NHAI for a bundle covering 366 km of the Lucknow-Ayodhya-Gorakhpur corridor on NH-27.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 11:22 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers on Monday climbed by 7 per cent on the bourses after the company bagged a package toll operate and transfer project from NHAI in Uttar Pradesh for Rs 9,270 crore.The scrip of the company jumped 7.04 per cent to Rs 45.93 apiece on the BSE.

On the NSE, IRB Infrastructure's shares appreciated by 6.96 per cent to Rs 45.95 per piece.The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 156.66 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 84,719.44 in the morning trade, while the NSE Nifty went up 37.75 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 25,947.80.

On Saturday, IRB Infrastructure Trust said it has bagged a package Toll Operate and Transfer (TOT) project from NHAI in Uttar Pradesh for an upfront consideration of Rs 9,270 crore.The project is part of NHAI's asset monetisation programme announced earlier.IRB Infrastructure Trust has received Letter of Award from NHAI for bundle covering 366 km of the Lucknow-Ayodhya-Gorakhpur corridor on NH-27, and part of Lucknow-Varanasi corridor on NH-731, for a revenue linked concession period of 20 years, IRB Infrastructure Developers, the manager for the project said.

IRB Infrastructure Trust is the private InvIT (infrastructure investment trust) sponsored by IRB Infrastructure Developers.As the largest integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer in India, IRB has an asset base of over Rs 80,000 crore in 12 states across the parent company and two InvITs. 

FPJ Shorts
IRB Infrastructure Developers' Shares Climb 7% On Bourses After Bagging TOT Project From NHAI In Uttar Pradesh For ₹9,270 Crore
IRB Infrastructure Developers' Shares Climb 7% On Bourses After Bagging TOT Project From NHAI In Uttar Pradesh For ₹9,270 Crore
Beyonce's Mother Tina Mourns Sydney Hardeman, Viral Coachella Fan, After Her Death At 25: 'I Feel Real Sadness...'
Beyonce's Mother Tina Mourns Sydney Hardeman, Viral Coachella Fan, After Her Death At 25: 'I Feel Real Sadness...'
FIFA World Cup 2026: Norway, Ronaldo-sans Portugal Seal Direct Qualification, Italy Forced Into Qualifiers
FIFA World Cup 2026: Norway, Ronaldo-sans Portugal Seal Direct Qualification, Italy Forced Into Qualifiers
Akon TROLLED After Disappointing Mumbai Concert: 'Arrived Late, Couldn't See The Stage', Say Fans
Akon TROLLED After Disappointing Mumbai Concert: 'Arrived Late, Couldn't See The Stage', Say Fans

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IRB Infrastructure Developers' Shares Climb 7% On Bourses After Bagging TOT Project From NHAI In...

IRB Infrastructure Developers' Shares Climb 7% On Bourses After Bagging TOT Project From NHAI In...

Indian Public Sector Oil Companies Finalise Deal For LPG Imports Of 2.2 Million Tonnes Per Annum, To...

Indian Public Sector Oil Companies Finalise Deal For LPG Imports Of 2.2 Million Tonnes Per Annum, To...

Trump’s 500% Tariff Bomb, Countries Buying Russian Oil On Target… India In The Line Of Fire

Trump’s 500% Tariff Bomb, Countries Buying Russian Oil On Target… India In The Line Of Fire

Gold & Silver Prices Fall As US Dollar Strengthens & Global Cues Remain Weak

Gold & Silver Prices Fall As US Dollar Strengthens & Global Cues Remain Weak

CNG Becomes Costlier Across NCR, IGL Hikes Prices Across NCR, Here's Why The Price Hike Matters

CNG Becomes Costlier Across NCR, IGL Hikes Prices Across NCR, Here's Why The Price Hike Matters