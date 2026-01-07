Kalyan Jewellers Shares Jump 6% On Strong Q3 Show, Festive Demand Lifts Revenue Sharply

Strong market reaction to Q3 update. | Image: Kalyan Jewellers (Representative)

Mumbai: Shares of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd rose nearly 6 percent on Wednesday, January 7, after the company announced a solid business update for the third quarter of FY26. Investors reacted positively to the strong growth numbers, driven mainly by festive buying and steady demand across markets.

Revenue grows 42 percent year-on-year

Kalyan Jewellers reported consolidated revenue growth of around 42 percent in Q3 FY26 compared with the same quarter last year. The company said it saw strong momentum across both its India and international operations. This performance came despite sharp ups and downs in gold prices during the quarter.

India business supported by festive demand

In the Indian market, revenue also increased by about 42 percent year-on-year. The company benefited from strong buying during the festive season, including Diwali. Demand stayed healthy even after Diwali, showing that customers continued to spend on jewellery despite price volatility. Growth was seen in both plain gold jewellery and studded designs.

Same-store sales show healthy trend

Kalyan Jewellers reported same-store sales growth of nearly 27 percent during the quarter. This means that existing stores sold much more than they did a year ago, showing stronger footfall and higher customer spending.

Overseas operations deliver steady growth

International operations recorded revenue growth of around 36 percent compared with last year. In the Middle East, revenue rose about 28 percent year-on-year, mainly supported by strong performance at existing stores. Overseas markets made up nearly 11 percent of the company’s total revenue in the quarter.

Candere shines with sharp rise in sales

The company’s digital-first jewellery platform, Candere, continued to perform very well. Its revenue jumped by around 147 percent year-on-year, helped by growing online demand and the opening of new physical stores.

Store network continues to expand

During Q3, Kalyan Jewellers opened 21 new Kalyan showrooms in India, one showroom in the UK, and 14 Candere stores across India. As of December 31, 2025, the company operated 469 showrooms globally, covering India, the Middle East, the US, and the UK.