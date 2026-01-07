 Kalyan Jewellers Shares Jump 6% On Strong Q3 Show, Festive Demand Lifts Revenue Sharply
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessKalyan Jewellers Shares Jump 6% On Strong Q3 Show, Festive Demand Lifts Revenue Sharply

Kalyan Jewellers Shares Jump 6% On Strong Q3 Show, Festive Demand Lifts Revenue Sharply

Kalyan Jewellers shares rose 6 percent after the company reported 42 percent revenue growth in Q3 FY26. Strong festive demand, solid same-store sales, steady overseas performance, and sharp growth at Candere boosted investor confidence. The company also expanded its store network across India and abroad.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 12:05 PM IST
article-image
Strong market reaction to Q3 update. | Image: Kalyan Jewellers (Representative)

Mumbai: Shares of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd rose nearly 6 percent on Wednesday, January 7, after the company announced a solid business update for the third quarter of FY26. Investors reacted positively to the strong growth numbers, driven mainly by festive buying and steady demand across markets.

Revenue grows 42 percent year-on-year

Kalyan Jewellers reported consolidated revenue growth of around 42 percent in Q3 FY26 compared with the same quarter last year. The company said it saw strong momentum across both its India and international operations. This performance came despite sharp ups and downs in gold prices during the quarter.

Read Also
PSB Lending Fuels MSME Credit Surge, Share Of New Loans Nearly Doubles: Crisil
article-image

India business supported by festive demand

FPJ Shorts
'No External Agents Governing Venezuela': Acting President Delcy Rodriguez Rejects US-Led Transition Claims
'No External Agents Governing Venezuela': Acting President Delcy Rodriguez Rejects US-Led Transition Claims
Karan Singh Grover Pens Heartfelt Note For Wife Bipasha Basu On 46th Birthday: 'My Bestest Friend, Most Patient Person...'
Karan Singh Grover Pens Heartfelt Note For Wife Bipasha Basu On 46th Birthday: 'My Bestest Friend, Most Patient Person...'
Kalyan Jewellers Shares Jump 6% On Strong Q3 Show, Festive Demand Lifts Revenue Sharply
Kalyan Jewellers Shares Jump 6% On Strong Q3 Show, Festive Demand Lifts Revenue Sharply
Who Is Ridhima Pathak? Indian Sports Presenter In Spotlight Amid BPL Controversy
Who Is Ridhima Pathak? Indian Sports Presenter In Spotlight Amid BPL Controversy

In the Indian market, revenue also increased by about 42 percent year-on-year. The company benefited from strong buying during the festive season, including Diwali. Demand stayed healthy even after Diwali, showing that customers continued to spend on jewellery despite price volatility. Growth was seen in both plain gold jewellery and studded designs.

Same-store sales show healthy trend

Kalyan Jewellers reported same-store sales growth of nearly 27 percent during the quarter. This means that existing stores sold much more than they did a year ago, showing stronger footfall and higher customer spending.

Read Also
Sensex Falls 376 Points As Reliance, HDFC Bank Drag; US Tariff Warning Adds Pressure
article-image

Overseas operations deliver steady growth

International operations recorded revenue growth of around 36 percent compared with last year. In the Middle East, revenue rose about 28 percent year-on-year, mainly supported by strong performance at existing stores. Overseas markets made up nearly 11 percent of the company’s total revenue in the quarter.

Candere shines with sharp rise in sales

The company’s digital-first jewellery platform, Candere, continued to perform very well. Its revenue jumped by around 147 percent year-on-year, helped by growing online demand and the opening of new physical stores.

Read Also
Lodha Developers Clocks Record Q3 Pre-Sales, Bookings Jump 25% To ₹5,620 Crore
article-image

Store network continues to expand

During Q3, Kalyan Jewellers opened 21 new Kalyan showrooms in India, one showroom in the UK, and 14 Candere stores across India. As of December 31, 2025, the company operated 469 showrooms globally, covering India, the Middle East, the US, and the UK.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kalyan Jewellers Shares Jump 6% On Strong Q3 Show, Festive Demand Lifts Revenue Sharply

Kalyan Jewellers Shares Jump 6% On Strong Q3 Show, Festive Demand Lifts Revenue Sharply

CMS Info Systems To Manage 5,000 SBI ATMs In ₹1,000-Crore Deal

CMS Info Systems To Manage 5,000 SBI ATMs In ₹1,000-Crore Deal

₹120-Crore Yajur Fibres IPO Opens January 7 For Public Subscription

₹120-Crore Yajur Fibres IPO Opens January 7 For Public Subscription

Titan Co Q3FY26 Revenue Soars 40%, Jewellery Leads Growth At 41%

Titan Co Q3FY26 Revenue Soars 40%, Jewellery Leads Growth At 41%

The Tax That Shakes Dalal Street, Why Even A Whisper Of LTCG Before The Budget Can Rattle Markets &...

The Tax That Shakes Dalal Street, Why Even A Whisper Of LTCG Before The Budget Can Rattle Markets &...