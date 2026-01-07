 CMS Info Systems To Manage 5,000 SBI ATMs In ₹1,000-Crore Deal
CMS Info Systems has secured a 10-year, Rs 1,000-crore contract from SBI to manage 5,000 ATMs nationwide. The first direct large PSU bank outsourcing contract includes cash management and uptime improvement. CMS expects Rs 500 crore in additional revenue and aims to provide seamless self-service banking to millions of customers.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 11:56 AM IST
File Image

Mumbai: Cash logistics-focused CMS Info Systems on Wednesday said it has bagged a Rs 1,000-crore deal from SBI to look after 5,000 automated teller machines (ATMs) for SBI. It is a 10-year contract starting January 1, which includes managed services, improving cash efficiency, and delivering higher ATM uptime to benefit millions of bank customers, an official statement said.

The CMS statement said this is first such direct large PSU bank cash outsourcing contract covering machines across the country. Chief Business Officer for CMS Anush Raghavan said the contract will deliver an incremental revenue growth of Rs 500 crore. "This long-term contract will provide stability and high-quality services to millions of consumers with seamless self-service banking," he added.

A large part of India's ATM channel was disrupted in 2025, he said, adding that CMS helped stabilise ATM operations for many banks. The CMS Info Systems scrip was trading 4.13 per cent up at Rs 355.80 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday morning, against a 0.09 per cent correction on the benchmark. 

