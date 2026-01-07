CMS Info Systems To Manage 5,000 SBI ATMs In ₹1,000-Crore Deal

File Image |

Mumbai: Cash logistics-focused CMS Info Systems on Wednesday said it has bagged a Rs 1,000-crore deal from SBI to look after 5,000 automated teller machines (ATMs) for SBI. It is a 10-year contract starting January 1, which includes managed services, improving cash efficiency, and delivering higher ATM uptime to benefit millions of bank customers, an official statement said.

- CMS awarded a ₹1,000 crore, 10-year contract by State Bank of India (SBI)

- Contract covers integrated cash solutions for ~5,000 SBI-owned ATMs across India

— Investor Feed (@_Investor_Feed_) January 7, 2026

The CMS statement said this is first such direct large PSU bank cash outsourcing contract covering machines across the country. Chief Business Officer for CMS Anush Raghavan said the contract will deliver an incremental revenue growth of Rs 500 crore. "This long-term contract will provide stability and high-quality services to millions of consumers with seamless self-service banking," he added.

A large part of India's ATM channel was disrupted in 2025, he said, adding that CMS helped stabilise ATM operations for many banks. The CMS Info Systems scrip was trading 4.13 per cent up at Rs 355.80 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday morning, against a 0.09 per cent correction on the benchmark.

