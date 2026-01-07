 Titan Stock Hits 1-Year High After Jewellery-Led 40% Revenue Growth
Shares of Titan Co Ltd soared nearly 5% to Rs 4,300 on Jan 7 after reporting 40% YoY revenue growth in Q3FY26. The jewellery division, contributing 85% of business, grew 41%, helped by rising gold prices, gold exchange offers, and strong festive demand, driving investor optimism.

Wednesday, January 07, 2026
New Delhi: Shares of jewellery and watch maker Titan Co Ltd on Wednesday jumped nearly 5 per cent after the firm reported a 40 per cent annual growth in standalone revenue during the December quarter of FY26. The stock climbed 4.59 per cent to Rs 4,300 -- its 52-week high -- on the BSE. At the NSE, the stock jumped 4.57 per cent to reach the one-year peak of Rs 4,300.

Titan Co Ltd on Tuesday reported a whopping 40 per cent annual growth in its standalone revenue during the December quarter of FY26, aided by surging gold prices. According to the latest quarterly updates, the Tata Group firm said its jewellery division, which contributed around 85 per cent of its business, "clocked a robust 41 per cent YoY growth in Q3 FY26".

"Revenue growth was driven by substantial average selling price increases, offsetting flattish buyer growth," the company said. During the reporting quarter, its flagship jewellery brand Tanishq deployed a gold exchange offer to navigate the elevated gold price environment and sustained consumer engagement beyond the traditional festive window.

About the buying pattern, Titan said "distinct consumer patterns" were observed across product categories. "Gold coins nearly doubled in sales v/s Q3FY25, reinforcing their strong investment proposition," it added.

