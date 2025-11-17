 Government Approves 17 Projects Entailing ₹7,172 Crore Investment, Underlining India's Decisive Push Into Producing High-Value Components
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGovernment Approves 17 Projects Entailing ₹7,172 Crore Investment, Underlining India's Decisive Push Into Producing High-Value Components

Government Approves 17 Projects Entailing ₹7,172 Crore Investment, Underlining India's Decisive Push Into Producing High-Value Components

"You have shown the way on how India will become a major electronics manufacturing hub," Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said at an event announcing the second tranche of approvals. To achieve long-term success, India will have to focus on building design teams, ensuring Six Sigma quality standards in all products, and partnering with 'Swadeshi' suppliers in projects.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 01:56 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The government on Monday approved 17 projects entailing about Rs 7,172 cr investment across six categories under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), underlining India's resolve and its decisive push into producing high-value components.These projects will lead to production worth Rs 65,111 crore cumulatively.

"You have shown the way on how India will become major electronics manufacturing hub," Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw said at an event announcing the second tranche of approvals.To achieve long-term success, India will have to focus on building design teams, ensuring six sigma quality standards in all products, and partnering with 'Swadeshi' suppliers in projects.Quality systems will be key part of evaluation process, the minister added.

Read Also
'This Is Tariff Terrorism Against India!': Baba Ramdev On Donald Trump's 'Economic War', Pushes For...
article-image

"The way geo-politics and geo-economics is emerging, the challenges will be bigger and in those challenging period your ability to have good supply chain control will define your resilience and ability to compete in difficult times," Vaishnaw said.He also said that a new skilling framework for electronics manufacturing is in the offing.

The 17 projects greenlit now in the second tranche, bring total projects under the scheme to 24.The players included Jabil Circuit India, Aequs Consumer Products, Uno Minda, ASUX Safety Components India, Zetfab India, TE Connectivity India, and Meena Electrotech, among others.The categories include camera module, connectors, multi-layer PCB, oscillators, enclosures among others and are spread across nine states. 

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trend: Who Are The Top 3 Popular Contestants Of Salman Khan's Show This Week?
Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trend: Who Are The Top 3 Popular Contestants Of Salman Khan's Show This Week?
Breaking News: Bangladesh Court Orders Death Sentence For Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina
Breaking News: Bangladesh Court Orders Death Sentence For Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina
IIT Kharagpur YIP 2025–26: Applications Open For Young Innovators’ Programme For Classes 8 To 12; Apply By Nov 30
IIT Kharagpur YIP 2025–26: Applications Open For Young Innovators’ Programme For Classes 8 To 12; Apply By Nov 30
'Urva'- Chiiiiii: Fans Mock Urvashi Rautela As She Receives Award At Himesh Reshammiya's Concert In Mumbai
'Urva'- Chiiiiii: Fans Mock Urvashi Rautela As She Receives Award At Himesh Reshammiya's Concert In Mumbai

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Independent Power Producer Indowind Energy Posts 4% Rise In Net Profit To ₹4.57 Crore, On Account...

Independent Power Producer Indowind Energy Posts 4% Rise In Net Profit To ₹4.57 Crore, On Account...

Government Approves 17 Projects Entailing ₹7,172 Crore Investment, Underlining India's Decisive...

Government Approves 17 Projects Entailing ₹7,172 Crore Investment, Underlining India's Decisive...

ACME Solar Holding's Arm, Aklera Power Technology, Secures ₹47.40 Crore As "Change In Law...

ACME Solar Holding's Arm, Aklera Power Technology, Secures ₹47.40 Crore As

'Initial Public Offerings Are Becoming Exit Vehicles For Early Investors, Undermining The Spirit Of...

'Initial Public Offerings Are Becoming Exit Vehicles For Early Investors, Undermining The Spirit Of...

Drone Maker’s Stock Skyrockets At Market Open, ₹100 Crore Defence Contract Ignites Ideaforge’s...

Drone Maker’s Stock Skyrockets At Market Open, ₹100 Crore Defence Contract Ignites Ideaforge’s...