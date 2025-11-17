 Swiggy Introduces New Fee For Select Restaurants, Will Swiggy One Orders Become Costlier For Partners?
Swiggy will begin charging a new per-order fee from select restaurant partners on Swiggy One orders starting November 25. The charge—applied only to about 1 percent of partners—adds to existing commissions and collection fees. While based on mutual consent, this move continues Swiggy’s trend of revising partner-side charges since 2023.

Mumbai: Swiggy, the big name in food delivery, is rolling out a new fee for some of its partner restaurants on Swiggy One orders starting November 25. Here’s how it works: restaurants will get charged per order, and the fee depends on how much of their business comes from Swiggy One customers each week. Swiggy usually pays out restaurants on Wednesdays or Thursdays, though the exact day can vary from city to city.

On top of the usual 17–25 percent commission and other charges, this fee adds another layer. For a lot of restaurant partners, this is the first time they’re hearing about it. But sources say it’s actually been around for over a year, just under the radar, and now Swiggy’s finally telling about 1 percent of its partners directly.

Swiggy says it only applies this fee if both sides agree, hinting at a more collaborative approach instead of a blanket rule. Still, Swiggy hasn’t answered questions from CNBC-TV18 about the move.

This shift comes not long after Swiggy scrapped the surge-fee waiver for Swiggy One members during heavy rain back in May. Together, these changes show Swiggy is rethinking how it handles customer perks and what that means for its restaurant partners.

It’s not the first extra charge, either. Back in February, Swiggy tacked on a 2 percent collection fee for all restaurant orders, saying it would help with smooth digital payments. Before that, in December 2023, they introduced a similar 2 percent fee, again aimed at covering online payment costs.

All these little fees keep chipping away at the margins for restaurants working with Swiggy.

Swiggy One, by the way, is their premium membership—think unlimited free deliveries, special discounts, and perks on Instamart grocery orders. As more people sign up for these kinds of subscriptions, Swiggy and other platforms are tweaking their partner fees to juggle quality, rewards, and what it costs them to run things.

This latest fee is just the next move in that ongoing balancing act.

