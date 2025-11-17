 Swiggy Faces Backlash After Vegetarian Order Delivered With Non-Veg Item, Customer Service Criticized
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralSwiggy Faces Backlash After Vegetarian Order Delivered With Non-Veg Item, Customer Service Criticized

Swiggy Faces Backlash After Vegetarian Order Delivered With Non-Veg Item, Customer Service Criticized

Swiggy faced criticism after a customer who ordered vegetarian food received a non-vegetarian dish. Despite reporting the issue, Swiggy did not offer a refund or replacement, citing the need for further investigation. The incident sparked backlash on social media, with multiple users sharing similar complaints about poor customer service and refund delays.

IANSUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 12:57 PM IST
article-image
Swiggy Faces Backlash After Vegetarian Order Delivered With Non-Veg Item, Customer Service Criticized | X @rushikesh_agre_

New Delhi: Swiggy has come under criticism after a customer who ordered vegetarian food received a non-vegetarian dish instead.

About The Issue

The issue came to light when a user named 'Mumbai Rains' shared photos on social media platform X showing that a pack of crispy chicken had been delivered, even though the bill clearly listed all items as vegetarian.

The user also posted a screenshot of their chat with Swiggy’s customer support.

FPJ Shorts
Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal Holds Ex- PM Sheikh Hasina Guilty For 'Crime Against Humanity' During 2024 Students' Protest
Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal Holds Ex- PM Sheikh Hasina Guilty For 'Crime Against Humanity' During 2024 Students' Protest
Drunk Delhi Woman Claiming Berlin Is Safer Than India Gets Rape Threats; 'Come To Mumbai,' Say Netizens
Drunk Delhi Woman Claiming Berlin Is Safer Than India Gets Rape Threats; 'Come To Mumbai,' Say Netizens
JELET 2025 Final Answer Key Released; WBJEEB Drops Four Questions After Objection Review, Result To Be Announced Shortly
JELET 2025 Final Answer Key Released; WBJEEB Drops Four Questions After Objection Review, Result To Be Announced Shortly
Balasaheb Thackeray Death Anniversary: 10 Powerful Quotes By Maharashtra's Firebrand Leader, The 'Hindu Hrudaysamrat'
Balasaheb Thackeray Death Anniversary: 10 Powerful Quotes By Maharashtra's Firebrand Leader, The 'Hindu Hrudaysamrat'
Read Also
Mumbai Man Disguised As Swiggy Partner Enters Into Girlfriend's Apartment To Celebrate Birthday,...
article-image

According to the conversation, the customer immediately contacted Swiggy to report the mistake. However, the response they received said that the matter needed further investigation and that the query had been moved to a specialist team.

"Since we need more time to investigate this further, your query has been routed to a specialist queue," Swiggy said.

Swiggy informed the user that an expert would respond via email within 6–8 working hours.

The customer claimed that despite the wrong items being delivered, Swiggy did not offer a refund or a replacement. The user described it as not just a simple mistake, but a failure of customer care.

Read Also
New Zealand Woman Sexually Harassed During Sri Lanka Trip, Gets Flashed By 23-Yo Man, Accused...
article-image

"Wrong order delivery. Talked to customer care and has refused refund/replacement when a vegetarian receives non-veg food. It is not a small issue, it is a customer care failure," the user said.

"If @Swiggy brands can charge for service, they must also stand by it. Serious gap in responsibility here," it added.

The post gained traction with several people sharing similar experiences. One user said Swiggy often gives only partial refunds and that the quality of service has been declining.

Another user mentioned that customer care agents sometimes promise refunds but never process them, forcing customers to escalate the issue.

Read Also
'Charge ₹5,000 Per Airport': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Reacts To Viral Video Alleging Wheelchair Misuse...
article-image

Some users also complained that reaching a support agent itself is difficult and that even after connecting, solutions are rarely offered beyond cancelling the order.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Swiggy Faces Backlash After Vegetarian Order Delivered With Non-Veg Item, Customer Service...

Swiggy Faces Backlash After Vegetarian Order Delivered With Non-Veg Item, Customer Service...

'Future Is Clearly Saffron': Telangana BJP's Cryptic Post On X Goes Viral After Rajamouli's Varanasi...

'Future Is Clearly Saffron': Telangana BJP's Cryptic Post On X Goes Viral After Rajamouli's Varanasi...

New Zealand Woman Sexually Harassed During Sri Lanka Trip, Gets Flashed By 23-Yo Man, Accused...

New Zealand Woman Sexually Harassed During Sri Lanka Trip, Gets Flashed By 23-Yo Man, Accused...

Mumbai Faces Major Fuel Shortage After CNG Pipeline Damage In Wadala; Internet Flooded With Visuals...

Mumbai Faces Major Fuel Shortage After CNG Pipeline Damage In Wadala; Internet Flooded With Visuals...

'Charge ₹5,000 Per Airport': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Reacts To Viral Video Alleging Wheelchair Misuse...

'Charge ₹5,000 Per Airport': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Reacts To Viral Video Alleging Wheelchair Misuse...