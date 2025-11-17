Swiggy Faces Backlash After Vegetarian Order Delivered With Non-Veg Item, Customer Service Criticized | X @rushikesh_agre_

New Delhi: Swiggy has come under criticism after a customer who ordered vegetarian food received a non-vegetarian dish instead.

About The Issue

The issue came to light when a user named 'Mumbai Rains' shared photos on social media platform X showing that a pack of crispy chicken had been delivered, even though the bill clearly listed all items as vegetarian.

The user also posted a screenshot of their chat with Swiggy’s customer support.

Wrong order delivery. Talked to customer care and has refused refund/replacement when a vegetarian receives non-veg food. It is not a small issue, it is a customer care failure. If @Swiggy brands can charge for service, they must also stand by it. Serious gap in responsibility… pic.twitter.com/eHZMV4qN7z — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) November 16, 2025

According to the conversation, the customer immediately contacted Swiggy to report the mistake. However, the response they received said that the matter needed further investigation and that the query had been moved to a specialist team.

"Since we need more time to investigate this further, your query has been routed to a specialist queue," Swiggy said.

Swiggy informed the user that an expert would respond via email within 6–8 working hours.

The customer claimed that despite the wrong items being delivered, Swiggy did not offer a refund or a replacement. The user described it as not just a simple mistake, but a failure of customer care.

"Wrong order delivery. Talked to customer care and has refused refund/replacement when a vegetarian receives non-veg food. It is not a small issue, it is a customer care failure," the user said.

"If @Swiggy brands can charge for service, they must also stand by it. Serious gap in responsibility here," it added.

The post gained traction with several people sharing similar experiences. One user said Swiggy often gives only partial refunds and that the quality of service has been declining.

Another user mentioned that customer care agents sometimes promise refunds but never process them, forcing customers to escalate the issue.

Some users also complained that reaching a support agent itself is difficult and that even after connecting, solutions are rarely offered beyond cancelling the order.

