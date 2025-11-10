Mumbai Man Disguised As Swiggy Partner Enters Into Girlfriend's Apartment To Celebrate Birthday, Netizens Slam, 'What If Terrorists Use Same Trick?' | X @sanatan_kannada

In a video going viral on the Internet, a man was seen sneaking into his girlfriend's apartment building late at night to celebrate her birthday while he was posing as a Swiggy delivery partner with his friend. The video has received widespread attention, with even Swiggy Instamart's official account reacting to it. However, netizens have slammed the video, citing that encouraging such content would create an easy getaway for intruders and criminals to sneak into private apartments and residential buildings.

The viral video, primarily shared on Instagram, is being surfaced by netizens on other social media platforms as well. In the video, a man and his friend can be seen outside of his girlfriend's apartment with a Swiggy delivery partner who arrived to deliver the cake. The friend asks the delivery partner to swap his t-shirt with the boyfriend's so that they can enter the building and surprise his girlfriend.

WATCH VIDEO:

A guy wears Swiggy delivery T-shirt, sneaks into an apartment, celebrates his girlfriend’s birthday & the video goes viral. Even @Swiggy @SwiggyInstamart’s official Insta account LIKES it and replied also 🤡



What if tomorrow a murderer or terrorist uses the same trick, lies his… pic.twitter.com/FJQSXkCVXe — ಸನಾತನ (@sanatan_kannada) November 10, 2025

Shockingly, the Swiggy partner agreed to their demand swiftly and removed his authorized t-shirt and gave it to the man. The man immediately put on the t-shirt and entered the apartment without any security check. Both of them entered the apartment and surprised their friend; however, it's still a mystery how their friend, who was not wearing the Swiggy t-shirt, was able to enter the building.

Netizens are claiming that people should not encourage such acts, as it may provoke criminals to enter restricted places easily. The user wrote on X while sharing the video, "What if tomorrow a murderer or terrorist uses the same trick, lies his way in & causes a tragedy? Will Swiggy take responsibility when their uniform becomes a free pass for criminals? Stop romanticizing security breaches!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On the other hand, Instamart commented on the video on Instagram referring to the act as 'Bro-code.' While, netizens are slamming the brand's response. One user wrote, "This isn’t about a “cute gesture,” it’s about security and accountability. If a uniform meant for verified delivery partners becomes a disguise for anyone, it endangers every household. Brands must act responsibly — not encourage or engage with such content for clout."