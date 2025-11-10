 Mumbai Man Disguised As Swiggy Partner Enters Into Girlfriend's Apartment To Celebrate Birthday, Netizens Slam, 'What If Terrorists Use Same Trick?'
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralMumbai Man Disguised As Swiggy Partner Enters Into Girlfriend's Apartment To Celebrate Birthday, Netizens Slam, 'What If Terrorists Use Same Trick?'

Mumbai Man Disguised As Swiggy Partner Enters Into Girlfriend's Apartment To Celebrate Birthday, Netizens Slam, 'What If Terrorists Use Same Trick?'

In a video going viral on the Internet, a man was seen sneaking into his girlfriend's apartment building late at night to celebrate her birthday while he was posing as a Swiggy delivery partner with his friend. The video has received widespread attention, with even Swiggy Instamart's official account reacting to it.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 04:25 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Man Disguised As Swiggy Partner Enters Into Girlfriend's Apartment To Celebrate Birthday, Netizens Slam, 'What If Terrorists Use Same Trick?' | X @sanatan_kannada

In a video going viral on the Internet, a man was seen sneaking into his girlfriend's apartment building late at night to celebrate her birthday while he was posing as a Swiggy delivery partner with his friend. The video has received widespread attention, with even Swiggy Instamart's official account reacting to it. However, netizens have slammed the video, citing that encouraging such content would create an easy getaway for intruders and criminals to sneak into private apartments and residential buildings.

The viral video, primarily shared on Instagram, is being surfaced by netizens on other social media platforms as well. In the video, a man and his friend can be seen outside of his girlfriend's apartment with a Swiggy delivery partner who arrived to deliver the cake. The friend asks the delivery partner to swap his t-shirt with the boyfriend's so that they can enter the building and surprise his girlfriend.

WATCH VIDEO:

Shockingly, the Swiggy partner agreed to their demand swiftly and removed his authorized t-shirt and gave it to the man. The man immediately put on the t-shirt and entered the apartment without any security check. Both of them entered the apartment and surprised their friend; however, it's still a mystery how their friend, who was not wearing the Swiggy t-shirt, was able to enter the building.

FPJ Shorts
Who Is John Ternus? Apple's Probable Next CEO That May Replace Tim Cook
Who Is John Ternus? Apple's Probable Next CEO That May Replace Tim Cook
Pune: BJP Steps Up Activity In Pimpri-Chinchwad As Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Poaches Key Leaders Ahead Of PCMC Elections
Pune: BJP Steps Up Activity In Pimpri-Chinchwad As Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Poaches Key Leaders Ahead Of PCMC Elections
Sensex, Nifty Snap 3-Day Losing Streak, IT & Auto Stocks Lead Market Rebound On Global & Domestic Optimism
Sensex, Nifty Snap 3-Day Losing Streak, IT & Auto Stocks Lead Market Rebound On Global & Domestic Optimism
'Pollution Mubaarak Ho': Delhi Couple's Wedding Photoshoot Goes Viral As They Pose With Oxygen Masks Amid Poor AQI
'Pollution Mubaarak Ho': Delhi Couple's Wedding Photoshoot Goes Viral As They Pose With Oxygen Masks Amid Poor AQI

Netizens are claiming that people should not encourage such acts, as it may provoke criminals to enter restricted places easily. The user wrote on X while sharing the video, "What if tomorrow a murderer or terrorist uses the same trick, lies his way in & causes a tragedy? Will Swiggy take responsibility when their uniform becomes a free pass for criminals? Stop romanticizing security breaches!"

On the other hand, Instamart commented on the video on Instagram referring to the act as 'Bro-code.' While, netizens are slamming the brand's response. One user wrote, "This isn’t about a “cute gesture,” it’s about security and accountability. If a uniform meant for verified delivery partners becomes a disguise for anyone, it endangers every household. Brands must act responsibly — not encourage or engage with such content for clout."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Pollution Mubaarak Ho': Delhi Couple's Wedding Photoshoot Goes Viral As They Pose With Oxygen Masks...

'Pollution Mubaarak Ho': Delhi Couple's Wedding Photoshoot Goes Viral As They Pose With Oxygen Masks...

Youth Creates Reel Bathing In Train Coach At Jhansi Station; Apologises After Railway Action - VIDEO

Youth Creates Reel Bathing In Train Coach At Jhansi Station; Apologises After Railway Action - VIDEO

Mumbai Man Disguised As Swiggy Partner Enters Into Girlfriend's Apartment To Celebrate Birthday,...

Mumbai Man Disguised As Swiggy Partner Enters Into Girlfriend's Apartment To Celebrate Birthday,...

'Imagine The Level Of Negligence': Netizens Slam Ayodhya Ram Mandir's Trust As Gutka Stains, Used...

'Imagine The Level Of Negligence': Netizens Slam Ayodhya Ram Mandir's Trust As Gutka Stains, Used...

'10 Wala Biscuit Kitne Ka Hain...': Indian Influencer Asks Former Aussie Cricketer Brett Lee In...

'10 Wala Biscuit Kitne Ka Hain...': Indian Influencer Asks Former Aussie Cricketer Brett Lee In...