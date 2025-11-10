Youth Creates Reel Bathing In Train Coach At Jhansi Station; Apologises After Railway Action - VIDEO

A video of a youth from Moth town in Jhansi district bathing inside a train coach has gone viral on the social media. In the video, the youth can be seen bathing in a sleeper coach of a train with a bucket and mug, applying shampoo to his body and hair. The video shows only a handful of passengers inside the coach, leading to speculation that the video was filmed while the train was stationary in the yard. As the matter escalated and fearing action, the youth came forward and apologised for his actions.

The youth, identified as Pramod Shrivas, a resident of Moth town in Jhansi district, had boarded a train on 1 November to travel to Khatu Shyam. The youth had purchased a general coach ticket to travel to Agra. Upon reaching Jhansi from Moth, the youth climbed into the sleeper coach of a train standing in the yard at the station with a bucket and mug and recorded a video of himself bathing there.

After recording the bathing video in the train, he boarded a train heading towards Agra and shortly afterwards uploaded the video on YouTube. After the video surfaced, the local police, GRP, RPF and Railway administration sprang into action. When a search began to take action against the youth, he came forward and apologised for his actions. It is reported that the youth has also deleted the video from his YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, North Central Railway issued a statement on the matter, saying, "The person who made a video of bathing in a train at Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi Station has been identified. This person has admitted to doing such an act to gain popularity by making reels. Legal action is being taken against this person by the RPF. North Central Railway requests all passengers not to do such acts which are improper and also cause inconvenience to other passengers."