Jindal Power Withdraws Public Hearing For Gare Pelma Coal Mine After Tamnar Unrest |

Raipur/Raigarh: A proposal by Jindal Power Limited (JPL) to open a new coal mine at the Gare Pelma Sector-1 coal block has been halted after the company formally requested the cancellation of the associated public hearing. This move follows a period of major violence in the Tamnar area, which erupted after a sustained protest by thousands of local villagers, fueled by a prior alleged fraudulent public hearing and reports of administrative overreach and use of force against the demonstrators.

JPL issued an official letter to the administration on December 29,seeking to withdraw its application for the public hearing process. This request came in the wake of continuous, days-long protests by affected villagers from 14 villages, including women, who staunchly opposed the mining project, citing severe impact on their land, livelihood, and the local ecology. The protesters had also successfully enforced a complete halt to commercial vehicle movement.

The political and social reaction has focused on the cause of the unrest. Congress State President Dipak Baij directly blamed that the violence erupted due to the actions of authorities and the company. He alleged that the government and police "biasedly worked to favour company interest and provoked the peacefully protesting villagers." Baij further claimed that video footage circulated in the mainstream media was "intentionally aimed to defame" the villagers.

Confirming the next step, Gharghoda Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Durga Prasad stated that the administration has initiated the procedure to cancel the public hearing. “The process to cancel the public hearing is being carried out by the administration,” SDM Prasad confirmed.

Despite the cancellation process, social activist Savita Rath stressed that the administration must first officially "admit the committed un-constitutional work by carrying out a fake public hearing." Rath also pointed out that the Ministry of Forest holds the final authority over the formal cancellation of the public hearing.

A judicial probe must be conducted so that the officials who violated the constitution, provoked the public, led such violence and destruction must be booked, Bhupesh Baghel former CM demanded in a media interaction.