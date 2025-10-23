Reel Turns Tragic! 15-Year-Old Boy Hit By Train While Filming Video On Tracks In Odisha's Puri, Dies | VIDEO

15-Year-Old Boy Hit By Train While Filming Video On Tracks In Odisha's Puri, Dies (Screengrab) |

Puri: In the era of social media, people do not even hesitate to put their life in danger just for a few likes and comments. On Tuesday, October 21, a 15-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a train while making a reel on a railway track in Odisha's Puri. The boy has been identified as Vishwajeet Sahu. He was a resident of Mangalaghat.

According to reports, the boy had gone to the Dakshin Kali temple. While returning home, he stopped near the railway tracks to film a reel, reported NDTV. He was recording himself with a train approaching him in the background. However, he did not get the time to move away from the train and was got hit.

Video Of The Incident:

Tragic end to a reel 💔



A teenage boy from Manglaghat, Puri, lost his life after being hit by a speeding train while recording a short video near Janakadeipur railway station. The incident occurred as he was returning home with his mother after visiting Dakshinakali Temple.… pic.twitter.com/WkvmIUZZTZ — Orissa POST Live (@OrissaPOSTLive) October 23, 2025

His camera fell on the ground. The video of the incident surfaced online. In the video, Sahu was seen recording a reel, and the train was seen approaching him.

After the incident, the Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the spot and sent Sahu's body for a postmortem. In the preliminary investigation, it was found that the incident took place due to negligence and violation of laws by the youth.

Youth Drowned While Filming A Reel:

In a similar incident, a youth drowned while attempting to film a social media reel at a waterfall in the Channat reserve forest area near Kumbhe village in Mangaon taluka in Raigad district in July this year. The youth was a native of Hyderabad and was residing at Jogeshwari in Mumbai.

The deceased, Rishi Pathipaka, had visited the popular waterfall spot with a group of college friends. As per the police, Pathipaka was filming a video for social media and jumped into the pool near the waterfall without estimating the strength of the water flow. He was swept away by the current and drowned.

