 Reel Turns Tragic! 15-Year-Old Boy Hit By Train While Filming Video On Tracks In Odisha's Puri, Dies | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaReel Turns Tragic! 15-Year-Old Boy Hit By Train While Filming Video On Tracks In Odisha's Puri, Dies | VIDEO

Reel Turns Tragic! 15-Year-Old Boy Hit By Train While Filming Video On Tracks In Odisha's Puri, Dies | VIDEO

On Tuesday, October 21, a 15-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a train while making a reel on a railway track in Odisha's Puri.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 03:12 PM IST
article-image
15-Year-Old Boy Hit By Train While Filming Video On Tracks In Odisha's Puri, Dies (Screengrab) |

Puri: In the era of social media, people do not even hesitate to put their life in danger just for a few likes and comments. On Tuesday, October 21, a 15-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a train while making a reel on a railway track in Odisha's Puri. The boy has been identified as Vishwajeet Sahu. He was a resident of Mangalaghat.

According to reports, the boy had gone to the Dakshin Kali temple. While returning home, he stopped near the railway tracks to film a reel, reported NDTV. He was recording himself with a train approaching him in the background. However, he did not get the time to move away from the train and was got hit.

Video Of The Incident:

His camera fell on the ground. The video of the incident surfaced online. In the video, Sahu was seen recording a reel, and the train was seen approaching him.

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal: Protests Erupt In South 24 Parganas After Idol Of Hindu Deity Kali Found Desecrated, Highway Blocked For Hours
West Bengal: Protests Erupt In South 24 Parganas After Idol Of Hindu Deity Kali Found Desecrated, Highway Blocked For Hours
Kerala Lottery Result: October 23, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-594 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: October 23, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-594 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
When Will PM Kisan 21st Installment Reach In The Farmers Account, Will PM Modi Release ₹2,000 This Month?
When Will PM Kisan 21st Installment Reach In The Farmers Account, Will PM Modi Release ₹2,000 This Month?
Mumbai: Throwback Video Of Red Bull F1 Car Racing On Newly Opened Bandra–Worli Sea Link Goes Viral; 'Atal Setu When?' Ask Netizens
Mumbai: Throwback Video Of Red Bull F1 Car Racing On Newly Opened Bandra–Worli Sea Link Goes Viral; 'Atal Setu When?' Ask Netizens
Read Also
Uttarakhand News: Man Who Crossed Safety Railing Drowns Into Ganga River In Haridwar, Friend...
article-image

After the incident, the Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the spot and sent Sahu's body for a postmortem. In the preliminary investigation, it was found that the incident took place due to negligence and violation of laws by the youth.

Youth Drowned While Filming A Reel:

In a similar incident, a youth drowned while attempting to film a social media reel at a waterfall in the Channat reserve forest area near Kumbhe village in Mangaon taluka in Raigad district in July this year. The youth was a native of Hyderabad and was residing at Jogeshwari in Mumbai.

The deceased, Rishi Pathipaka, had visited the popular waterfall spot with a group of college friends. As per the police, Pathipaka was filming a video for social media and jumped into the pool near the waterfall without estimating the strength of the water flow. He was swept away by the current and drowned.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal: Protests Erupt In South 24 Parganas After Idol Of Hindu Deity Kali Found Desecrated,...

West Bengal: Protests Erupt In South 24 Parganas After Idol Of Hindu Deity Kali Found Desecrated,...

Kerala Lottery Result: October 23, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-594 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Kerala Lottery Result: October 23, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-594 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Bihar Elections 2025: Who Is Mukesh Sahani? 'Son Of Mallah' Now Named INDIA Bloc's Deputy CM Face In...

Bihar Elections 2025: Who Is Mukesh Sahani? 'Son Of Mallah' Now Named INDIA Bloc's Deputy CM Face In...

Reel Turns Tragic! 15-Year-Old Boy Hit By Train While Filming Video On Tracks In Odisha's Puri, Dies...

Reel Turns Tragic! 15-Year-Old Boy Hit By Train While Filming Video On Tracks In Odisha's Puri, Dies...

West Bengal Crime News: 15-Year-Old Girl Raped In State-Run Hospital, Accused Arrested

West Bengal Crime News: 15-Year-Old Girl Raped In State-Run Hospital, Accused Arrested