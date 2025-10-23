 Cochin Shipyard Delivers First Indigenous Anti-submarine Vessel Mahe To Indian Navy
The vessel was formally handed over at a ceremony where the acceptance documents were signed between the CSL's Director Operations, Dr S. Harikrishnan, and Mahe's Commanding Officer-Designate, Commander Amit Chandra Choubey.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 06:19 PM IST
article-image
Kochi: India’s push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing gained fresh momentum with the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) delivering Mahe, the first in a series of eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC), to the Indian Navy.

The event was attended by Western Naval Command's Chief Staff Officer, Technical, Rear Admiral R. Adhisrinivasan, Superintendent, Warship Production, Kochi, Commodore Anup Menon and other senior naval and shipyard officials.

The event was attended by Western Naval Command's Chief Staff Officer, Technical, Rear Admiral R. Adhisrinivasan, Superintendent, Warship Production, Kochi, Commodore Anup Menon and other senior naval and shipyard officials.

Indigenously designed and built by the CSL, Mahe has been constructed under the classification standards of Det Norske Veritas (DNV).

Measuring 78 metres in length, it is the largest Indian naval vessel powered by a diesel engine–waterjet propulsion system, a configuration that enhances speed, agility, and operational flexibility in shallow waters.

The ship is designed for multiple roles, including underwater surveillance, search and rescue operations, low-intensity maritime missions, and mine-laying.

Equipped with modern sensors and advanced communication systems, Mahe will significantly augment the navy’s coastal defence and anti-submarine warfare capabilities.

Officials said the vessel embodies the government’s Aatma Nirbhar Bharat vision, with more than 90 per cent indigenous content.

Most materials, machinery, sensors, and onboard systems have been sourced from Indian manufacturers, reflecting the maturity of the country’s defence industrial base.

The delivery of Mahe marks another milestone in the Indian Navy’s indigenisation drive and strengthens its shallow-water combat fleet.

The remaining seven vessels in the ASW SWC series are in various stages of construction at CSL and are slated for delivery in a phased manner over the coming years.

CSL is a leading Indian shipbuilding and repair yard, certified to ISO 9001, 14001, 45001, and 27001 standards.

Recognised repeatedly for excellence by the government, it combines advanced infrastructure, specialised expertise, and innovative technology.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

