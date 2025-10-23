Delhi Encounter: Who Were Four Gangsters Of 'Sigma Gang' Killed In Joint Operation By Delhi & Bihar Police?

Four gangsters from Bihar killed in encounter in Delhi's Rohini area (SCreengrab) | X/@ANI

New Delhi: A joint team of Delhi and Bihar Police on Wednesday night killed four wanted criminals in Delhi's Rohini area. The four criminals were allegedly involved in multiple cases of murder in Bihar. The criminals were reportedly hiding in Delhi for several days.

An operation was launched to trace the accused. The shootout took place at around 2:20 am.

#WATCH | Delhi | Delhi Police Crime Branch, in coordination with Bihar Police, shot dead four members of Bihar's notorious Ranjan Pathak gang during an encounter in Rohini at around 2:20 AM. Acting on specific intelligence inputs that the gang members were planning to carry out a… pic.twitter.com/RZ3juyliGO — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2025

Who Were The Gangsters Killed In The Encounter?

The slain gangsters have been identified as 25-year-old Ranjan Pathak, 25-year-old Bimlesh Mahto, 33-year-old Manish Pathak, and 21-year-old Aman Thakur. The slain gangsters were reportedly part of the 'Sigma Gang'. Rajan Pathak was the gang's kingpin. He used to operate an organised criminal network in parts of Bihar and adjoining states, reported PTI, citing police sources.

According to a report by NDTV, Ranjan Pathak had a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest. He was reportedly wanted in eight criminal cases.

All four gangsters were residents of Bihar and were wanted for heinous crimes, including multiple murders and extortion. The encounter broke out after the accused allegedly opened fire at the police team to escape. In the retaliatory action, all four gangsters were injured, an official said, as reported by the news agency.

They were rushed to a hospital for treatment. However, all four criminals were declared brought dead.

Reports also surfaced that Ranjan Pathak and his associates were hatching a conspiracy to disrupt the Bihar assembly elections 2025.