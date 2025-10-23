'May This Festival, Symbolising Love, Trust Between Siblings, Bring Happiness And More': PM Modi On Bhai Dooj

Happy Bhai Dooj | FPJ

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, wishing happiness and prosperity to all, on Thursday.

Taking to X, Prime Minister Modi said, "Heartfelt wishes to all of you on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. May this festival, symbolising the mutual love and trust between brother and sister, bring happiness, prosperity, and good fortune into everyone's life. May the bond of this relationship gain renewed strength; that is my wish."

आप सभी को भाई दूज की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। भाई-बहन के आपसी प्रेम और विश्वास का यह प्रतीक-पर्व हर किसी के जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि और सौभाग्य लेकर आए। इस रिश्ते की डोर को एक नई मजबूती मिले, यही कामना है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 23, 2025

Along with the Prime Minister, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also extended warm greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, according to a press release.

भाई-बहन का रिश्ता परस्पर एक-दूसरे के बीच स्नेह, प्रेम, विश्वास और समझदारी का सूत्र है। यह पावन पर्व इसी अटूट बंधन को नई ऊर्जा और आशा देता है।



सभी प्रदेशवासियों को भाई दूज की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/89kh5F2HOA — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) October 23, 2025

CM Sukhu said that Bhai Dooj is a festival symbolising the "unbreakable bond of love and affection between brothers and sisters."

"On this day, sisters apply a tilak to their brothers and pray for their long life, happiness and prosperity. The festival also emphasises nurturing the love, care and trust between siblings," the Chief Minister said.

He urged the people of the state to strengthen family bonds and brotherhood while wishing everyone happiness, good health and prosperity.

Bhai Dooj, celebrated across India under different names, marks the bond between brothers and sisters. In North India, it is known as Bhai Dooj, Bhau Bij, or Bhai Beej, while in Maharashtra, it is celebrated as Bhai Tika. In Bengal, it is known as Bhai Phonta, and in the southern regions, particularly Karnataka and Telangana, it is observed as Yama Dwitiya.

According to mythology, the Goddess Yamuna fed her brother, Yamraj, at her home on the day of Kartik Dwitiya. Since then, the day has been celebrated as Yama Dwitiya. Sisters apply a tilak to their brothers' foreheads and perform rituals such as fasting and puja to pray for their long and prosperous lives, while brothers give gifts and promise to protect their sisters.

Bhai Dooj, similar in sentiment to Raksha Bandhan, is mentioned in several ancient c as a celebration of the eternal love and bond between siblings.

