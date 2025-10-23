 'May This Festival, Symbolising Love, Trust Between Siblings, Bring Happiness And More': PM Modi On Bhai Dooj
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'May This Festival, Symbolising Love, Trust Between Siblings, Bring Happiness And More': PM Modi On Bhai Dooj

'May This Festival, Symbolising Love, Trust Between Siblings, Bring Happiness And More': PM Modi On Bhai Dooj

Along with the Prime Minister, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also extended warm greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, according to a press release.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 10:11 AM IST
article-image
Happy Bhai Dooj | FPJ

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, wishing happiness and prosperity to all, on Thursday.

Taking to X, Prime Minister Modi said, "Heartfelt wishes to all of you on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. May this festival, symbolising the mutual love and trust between brother and sister, bring happiness, prosperity, and good fortune into everyone's life. May the bond of this relationship gain renewed strength; that is my wish."

Along with the Prime Minister, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also extended warm greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, according to a press release.

CM Sukhu said that Bhai Dooj is a festival symbolising the "unbreakable bond of love and affection between brothers and sisters."

FPJ Shorts
UK PM Keir Starmer Welcomes US Sanctions On Russia’s Rosneft And Lukoil, Calls For End To Ukraine Bloodshed And Putin’s Aggression
UK PM Keir Starmer Welcomes US Sanctions On Russia’s Rosneft And Lukoil, Calls For End To Ukraine Bloodshed And Putin’s Aggression
Sensex Soars Over 700 Points, Nifty Crosses 26,000 Mark – Why Indian Markets Are Rising Today | Explained
Sensex Soars Over 700 Points, Nifty Crosses 26,000 Mark – Why Indian Markets Are Rising Today | Explained
Chitragupta Puja 2025: Know Date, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Significance & More About The God Of Justice
Chitragupta Puja 2025: Know Date, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Significance & More About The God Of Justice
Andhra Pradesh To Launch India's First AI University, Introduces AI Curriculum In Schools
Andhra Pradesh To Launch India's First AI University, Introduces AI Curriculum In Schools
Read Also
Chhath Rush Turns Chaotic At Jalandhar Station; Passengers Force Open Train Doors Ahead Of Festival...
article-image

"On this day, sisters apply a tilak to their brothers and pray for their long life, happiness and prosperity. The festival also emphasises nurturing the love, care and trust between siblings," the Chief Minister said.

He urged the people of the state to strengthen family bonds and brotherhood while wishing everyone happiness, good health and prosperity.

Bhai Dooj, celebrated across India under different names, marks the bond between brothers and sisters. In North India, it is known as Bhai Dooj, Bhau Bij, or Bhai Beej, while in Maharashtra, it is celebrated as Bhai Tika. In Bengal, it is known as Bhai Phonta, and in the southern regions, particularly Karnataka and Telangana, it is observed as Yama Dwitiya.

According to mythology, the Goddess Yamuna fed her brother, Yamraj, at her home on the day of Kartik Dwitiya. Since then, the day has been celebrated as Yama Dwitiya. Sisters apply a tilak to their brothers' foreheads and perform rituals such as fasting and puja to pray for their long and prosperous lives, while brothers give gifts and promise to protect their sisters.

Read Also
Bihar Tragedy: Woman, Daughter Among 4 Die After Being Run Over By Train In Begusarai
article-image

Bhai Dooj, similar in sentiment to Raksha Bandhan, is mentioned in several ancient c as a celebration of the eternal love and bond between siblings.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Assam: Train Services Disrupted After IED Blast Damages Railway Track Between Kokrajhar & Salakati...

Assam: Train Services Disrupted After IED Blast Damages Railway Track Between Kokrajhar & Salakati...

PM Modi To Participate Virtually In 47th ASEAN Summit Due To Deepavali; Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim...

PM Modi To Participate Virtually In 47th ASEAN Summit Due To Deepavali; Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim...

Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi Hails NDA’s Organisational Unity, To Interact With Party Workers In...

Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi Hails NDA’s Organisational Unity, To Interact With Party Workers In...

'May This Festival, Symbolising Love, Trust Between Siblings, Bring Happiness And More': PM Modi On...

'May This Festival, Symbolising Love, Trust Between Siblings, Bring Happiness And More': PM Modi On...

Chhath Rush Turns Chaotic At Jalandhar Station; Passengers Force Open Train Doors Ahead Of Festival...

Chhath Rush Turns Chaotic At Jalandhar Station; Passengers Force Open Train Doors Ahead Of Festival...