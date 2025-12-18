Haryana Winter Session Day 1: Congress Brings No-Trust Motion Against BJP Govt |

Chandigarh: Even as the members of the principal opposition party, Congress submitted a no-confidence motion against the BJP government on Thursday, the day one of the winter session of Haryana assembly witnessed fireworks over issues of ``vote chori’’, unemployment and law and order situation.

For record, in the House of 90 members, the ruling BJP has 48 MLAs, the main opposition party Congress, 37, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), two and there are three independent MLAs.

In the no-confidence motion which will come up for discussion on Friday, the Congress legislators held that the BJP government had lost its trust of every section of the society due to its anti-people policies.

Also flagging the issue of worsening law and order situation, the Congress’ move referred to the cases of killings, abductions, robberies and rapes and also the suicides of senior police officers.

The motion also highlighted the issues of illegal migrations by educated youth risking their life abroad due to unemployment and the paper leaks in tests for government jobs becoming a commonplace.

The Congress motion also held that two promising basketball players had died in Rohtak and Jhajjar districts - after the basketball poles had collapsed and fallen on them – due to the government mismanagement in the maintenance of the sports stadiums.

The Congress also raised various issues faced by farmers such as waterlogging and the acute shortage of fertilisers.

It may be recalled that while Congress' two moves had fallen through in the past, it is the third time the Congress has brought a no-confidence motion against the BJP government.