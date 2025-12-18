West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee To Rename ‘Karmashree’ Job Scheme After Mahatma Gandhi

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams Amit Shah For SIR Ahead Of Elections | ANI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to rename state government job guarantee scheme ‘Karmashree’ after Mahatma Gandhi.

Addressing a gathering at Dhono Dhanno stadium, Mamata said that it is ‘shameful’ that Mahatma Gandhi’s name is being removed from MGNREGA scheme.

“We have started our own job guarantee scheme which provides work for 70-75 days. We had named it ‘Karmashree’, now we will name it after Mahatma Gandhi who is father of the nation. We know how to give respect to Mahatma ji, Neta Ji, Gurudev Rabindranath, Baba Sahaeb Ambedkar, Maulana Abul kalam, Sardar Patel, Lal Bal Pal, we love every community,” said Mamata.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also mentioned that she is feeling ‘ashamed’ that the central government is making everyone ‘forget’ the name of father of the nation.

Mamata also stated that despite good works done by her Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in the state, a section of people tries to defame her and her party.

“Several job opportunities schemes are done in the state. More developments are being done. Lakhs of job opportunities will be generated in Deucha Pachami (coal mine). We are setting up an International Information Technology Entertainment and Cultural park in Rajarhat. The tender is already floated. In three phases more than 1 lakh people can assemble for cultural programmes. We have to run all projects, even after fund blocks by the central government,” added the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Notably, according to a senior official, Mamata had also ordered a detailed probe on the recent devastating fire at New Town in North 24 Parganas district that left over 100 families homeless.

The Chief Minister also said that the annual Business Summit of the state will be organized after the elections.

“We will organise the Bengal Global Business Summit after the elections. At present, the SIR process is ongoing and people are busy with it, which is why we are holding this business conclave now. Bengal has one of India’s largest logistics hubs. The World Bank is partnering with the state to boost logistics and export growth. Our government has granted the logistics sector industry status. We have attracted global giants like Amazon, Flipkart and others,” stated Mamata.