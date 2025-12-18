 'Transformational Moment For India's Technology Landscape': PM Modi Welcomes Passing Of SHANTI Bill
Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 10:49 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi | X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday welcomed the passing of the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill in both houses. He termed it a "transformational moment for our technology landscape."

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "The passing of the SHANTI Bill by both Houses of Parliament marks a transformational moment for our technology landscape. My gratitude to MPs who have supported its passage."

He further said, "From safely powering AI to enabling green manufacturing, it delivers a decisive boost to a clean-energy future for the country and the world. It also opens numerous opportunities for the private sector and our youth. This is the ideal time to invest, innovate and build in India!"

The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday and in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The legislation seeks to open the tightly-controlled civil nuclear sector for private participation.

Participating in an extensive discussion on the bill, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh addressed concerns raised by members and underlined that nuclear safety, national sovereignty, and public accountability remain non-negotiable.

Concluding the discussion, Singh said the SHANTI Bill reflects India’s scientific maturity and readiness to lead responsibly in the global clean energy transition, while reaffirming the government’s commitment to safety, transparency, and national interest.

The legislation aims to promote the development and safe use of nuclear energy and ionising radiation for power generation, while ensuring public welfare and security. It also provides for the constitution of the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board and the establishment of an Atomic Energy Redressal Advisory Council to address grievances and oversight issues.

