Uttar Pradesh Cracks Down On Fertilizer Black Marketing, NSA Invoked Against Offenders

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has adopted a stricter approach against fertilizer black marketing, making it clear that offences affecting agriculture and farmers’ interests will no longer be treated as routine violations. Acting on administrative directions, authorities have begun invoking stringent legal provisions, including the National Security Act (NSA), against those involved in hoarding, overpricing and illegal diversion of fertilizers.

Officials have stated that fertilizer black marketing is not merely a supply-related lapse but a serious offence linked to food security, farmers’ livelihoods and the wider rural economy. The administration has directed that complaints related to black marketing, forced tagging and overpricing must result in immediate registration of FIRs. District administrations have been empowered to take direct action at the field level instead of limiting responses to notices or warnings. To improve monitoring and accountability, a system of surprise inspections has been strengthened across the state. During these checks, fertilizer shops are being examined for stock availability, sales records, rate lists and compliance with prescribed norms. Responsibility has also been fixed on officials tasked with monitoring the supply chain. Any instance of collusion, negligence or failure to act on complaints is liable to invite disciplinary action.

A daily online stock reporting system has been implemented in all districts. Under this mechanism, fertilizer retailers and warehouses are required to upload details of daily receipts, sales and balance stock. This has improved transparency and enables early identification of potential shortages at the block or district level, allowing timely administrative intervention.

Data from the past two years shows that more than 5,000 fertilizer shops have been inspected across Uttar Pradesh. As a result, hundreds of licences have been suspended or cancelled after irregularities were detected, and penalties have been imposed in several cases. Officials have been instructed that enforcement should lead to visible improvement on the ground rather than remain limited to official records.

The government has also clarified that there is no shortage of fertilizers for the Rabi season 2025–26. According to official figures, total availability of urea, DAP and NPK in the state exceeds 130 lakh metric tonnes. Authorities have noted that creating artificial shortages despite adequate stock will be treated as a deliberate criminal act.

Farmers have been advised to report any instances of black marketing or overpricing to the administration without delay.

Officials have reiterated that strict legal action will follow every verified complaint, and those attempting to exploit farmers or disrupt the agricultural supply system will face severe consequences.