Assam Orders 15 Individuals Declared Foreigners To Exit State Or Face Forced Deportation

Guwahati, December 18: The Nagaon district administration has directed 15 individuals declared as foreigners by the Foreigners’ Tribunal to leave Assam within 24 hours, failing which they will face forcible expulsion under the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, officials said on Wednesday.

Designated Exit Routes Specified

According to official sources, the individuals have been instructed to exit the state through designated routes in Dhubri, Sribhumi, or South Salmara–Mankachar. The directive follows tribunal orders declaring them foreigners after due legal process.

Those named in the order include Zahura Khatun of Kandhulimari (Dhing), Abdul Aziz of Hedayat Nagar (Nagaon), Waheda Khatun of Bogariguri (Juria), Ajufa Khatun of Garematikhowa (Rupahihat), Hussein Ali of Dighaliati (Raha), Fazila Khatun of Hatijujuwa (Jajari), Anura Begum of Lenteng (Samaguri), Asha Khatun of Salabari (Samaguri), Nazrul Islam of Chaparmukh (Raha), Rahim Sheikh and Borek Ali of Dighaliati (Raha), Idris Ali of Raha town, Rustam Ali of Pach Hatigaon Tea Estate (Kaliabor), Anowar Khan of Garubandha (Jakhalabandha), and Taher Ali of Garalmari (Uluwani).

The administration has made it clear that non-compliance within the stipulated time will lead to forced deportation in accordance with the law.

Additional Measures Against Individuals

In addition to the expulsion order, officials said the directive also provides for removal of the individuals’ names from electoral rolls, cancellation of ration cards, freezing of Aadhaar cards, and withdrawal of government social security benefits with immediate effect.

District authorities stated that the action is part of the enforcement of tribunal verdicts and ongoing measures to implement existing legal provisions. The administration maintained that all steps are being taken strictly in accordance with the law and established procedures.