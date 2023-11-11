ICAI Declares FAFD Results At https://learning.icai.org; Details Inside

Representational image |

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared the results for Forensic Accounting and Fraud Detection (FAFD), which was conducted on October 28, 2023.

The Council of ICAI has launched the Certificate Course on Forensic Accounting and Fraud Detection in response to the rising number of cyber-crimes and frauds in the country. It allows detecting fraud/errors through the use of accounting, auditing, CAATs/Data Mining Tools, and investigative skills.

How To Check ICAI FAFD results?

Step 1: Go to https://learning.icai.org and sign in with your SSP credentials.

Step 2: In the My Product Tab, select DAAB_Assessment_Forensic_Accounting and Fraud Detection -28th October 2023.

Step 3: Press the Launch Button.

Step 4: Click the + button to see your results.

The candidates can download their e-Certificates because the Board will not provide them with a hard copy. Candidates who scored less than 50 points and did not qualify for the exam may reapply in the next attempt, which is tentatively scheduled for December/January.

The course is seven days long. Candidates must pay a fee of 14,000 to enroll in the course. To be eligible to take the Assessment Test, participants must receive 50% on their Module Test and Project Work (50 marks total out of 100). Passing the Module Tests and the Project Work is required before taking the FAFD Assessment Test.