Punjab & Haryana High Court Terms Detained Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal’s Plea Infructuous

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday said that the plea filed by the Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh seeking parole to attend the ongoing winter session of the Parliament has become ``virtually infructuous’’ as Friday (December 19) is the last day of the session and the arguments on behalf of respondents could not be completed due to lawyers’ strike.

The Bench also noted that the petitioner could always approach the court again when a fresh cause of action arose.

It may be recalled that the pro-Khalistan Sikh radical leader Amritpal, jailed under national security Act (NSA) who appeared before Punjab and Haryana High Court via video-conferencing on Tuesday said that his detention was preventing him from raising his constituency Khadoor Sahib’s issues in the Parliament.

The Punjab government has strongly opposed his plea claiming that even a single speech by him could ``set the five rivers on fire’’ and pose a serious danger to the state’s security.

For record, Amritpal Singh has been in Dibrugarh Jail, Assam, since April, 2023 after he was booked for leading a large number of his supporters to Amritsar’s Ajnala police station on February 23, 2023, vandalising it and injuring several police personnel for the release of one of his supporters.

He fled the spot on March 18 after being booked under NSA and several charges and non-bailable warrants were issued against him. He was nabbed by Punjab police from Moga on April 23, 2023 following a month-long manhunt. He fought and won the 2024 Lok Sabha election while in jail, with a massive margin.