BJP's ‘Insult To Hindu Faith’ Charge Over TMC MLA's ‘Lord Ram Was Muslim’ Remark; Madan Mitra Claims VIDEO Edited

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Madan Mitra sparked a major political row after a video surfaced on Thursday showing him allegedly claiming that Lord Ram was a Muslim. In the video, the Kamarhati MLA is seen addressing a public gathering and making remarks about Lord Ram’s religious identity, which quickly drew sharp reactions from the BJP.

National BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari took to X and said, "This is what the TMC has degenerated into: daily attacks on Hindu beliefs. Mocking Hindu faith and traditions of Bengal’s people. Cheap provocation to appease a vote bank."

"Mamata Banerjee’s TMC ONLY PRIORITY is to appease vote bank! Such statements don’t come from ignorance alone, they come from the political patronage and silence of Mamata Banerjee. When Mamata chooses to stay quiet, it becomes clear that this insult has her approval," he added.

Madan Mitra Claims Video Edited

"It is an old video… from 2024. They have edited it and published it now (before the Bengal election early next year)," Mitra said this evening, accusing the BJP of editing the clip, "They are not showing the entire video. If they publish it they will see I have not said anything like this," the TMC MLA said as qouted by NDTV.

“This is absolutely a doctored AI-generated, fabricated video. I have not said anything like this. I have only said does Ram have title? He is Dev to us," he said speaking to CNN-News18.

Earlier during Navratri, a video had surfaced showing Mitra singing inside a Durga Puja pandal in West Bengal's Kolkata. In the video, the lawmaker can be heard singing, “There’s Kaba in my heart and Medina in my eyes.” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee can be seen clapping and enjoying the performance.