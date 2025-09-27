'There’s Kaba In My Heart..': CM Mamata Banerjee Claps As TMC MLA Madan Mitra Sings Inside Durga Puja Pandal in Kolkata – VIDEO

CM Mamata Banerjee Claps As TMC MLA Madan Mitra Sings Inside Durga Puja Pandal | X/@amitmalviya

Kolkata: A video has surfaced showing Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra singing inside a Durga Puja pandal in West Bengal's Kolkata. In the video, the lawmaker can be heard singing, “There’s Kaba in my heart and Medina in my eyes.” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee can be seen clapping and enjoying the performance.

Kanchan Gupta, Senior Advisor in the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting shared the video on X.

"CM Mamata Banerjee claps while her toadie Madan Mitra sings '…there’s Kaba in my heart and Medina in my eyes' inside a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, West Bengal," the caption of the post read.

The video was also shared by BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya on X. "After Mamata Banerjee inaugurated several puja pandals wearing a hijab during the inauspicious Pitru Paksha, Madan Mitra, one of her sidekicks, sang, 'There’s the Kaaba in my heart and Medina in my eyes,' inside a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, West Bengal," read the caption of the post.

Amit Shah Offers Prayers At Durga Puja

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday offered prayers at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata and said that he has prayed to Maa Durga that a government which is capable of "building a 'Sonar Bangla" (Golden Bengal) should be elected following the Assembly polls in 2026.

"We want Bengal to become a safe, prosperous state again," Shah said as he inaugurated a Durga Puja pandal based on the theme 'Operation Sindoor'.