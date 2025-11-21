 ‘Hum Shaheed Hone Se Bach Gaye’: Pakistani Journalist Shamelessly Mocks Tejas Fighter Jet Crash At Dubai Air Show 2025 - VIDEO
‘Hum Shaheed Hone Se Bach Gaye’: Pakistani Journalist Shamelessly Mocks Tejas Fighter Jet Crash At Dubai Air Show 2025 - VIDEO

The man can be heard laughing and thanking God, saying, "Hum shaheed hone se bach gaye," which roughly translates to, "We got saved from being martyred." He also claims that there was an oil leak from the same jet yesterday, a claim denied by PIB’s fact-checking unit.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 08:29 PM IST
article-image
Pakistani Journalist Shamelessly Mocks Tejas Fighter Jet Crash | X/@AdityaRajKaul

In an unfortunate turn of events, an Indian Air Force (IAF) Tejas fighter jet crashed during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show, resulting in the death of the pilot. A video has now surfaced from the spot, which exposes the inhumane and shameless behaviour of a Pakistani journalist. In the video, the man can be heard shamelessly laughing and mocking the accident.

Check Capabilities Of Indian Fighter Jet Tejas That Crashed At Dubai Air Show 2025
India on Thursday debunked reports about the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas during the Dubai Air Show 2025. Recently, post had surfaced on social media claiming that the Indian LCA Tejas Mk1 suffered an oil leakage during one of its flights. However, the fact-check Unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) termed all these claims as “fake” and “baseless propaganda.”

Second Tejas Crash

This is the second time that a Tejas fighter jet has crashed. Earlier in March last year, a Tejas fighter had crashed in a compound of a student hostel in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer during a training sortie. At that time, the pilot had ejected safely.

