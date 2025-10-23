 Bihar Tragedy: Woman, Daughter Among 4 Die After Being Run Over By Train In Begusarai
Four people, including a woman and her daughter, were killed by the Amrapali Express in Begusarai, Bihar, while crossing railway tracks late Wednesday night. The victims - Rita Devi (40), her daughter Roshni Kumari (14), Arohi Kumari (7), and Dharm Dev Mahto (35) - were returning from a local fair. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 09:53 AM IST
article-image
Bihar Tragedy: Woman, Daughter Among 4 Die After Being Run Over By Train In Begusarai | File Pic (Representative Image)

Begusarai (Bihar): Four people, including a woman and her daughter, were run over by a train in Bihar's Begusarai district as they were trying to cross the tracks, police said.

Sahebpur Kamal police station SHO Sintu Kumar said the incident occurred on the Barauni-Katihar section late on Wednesday night.

The four residents of Rahua village were returning home after attending a fair in a nearby area, and tried to cross the railway tracks while the Amrapali Express was passing through, the SHO said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and their family members have been informed.

