Bihar Tragedy: Woman, Daughter Among 4 Die After Being Run Over By Train In Begusarai

Begusarai (Bihar): Four people, including a woman and her daughter, were run over by a train in Bihar's Begusarai district as they were trying to cross the tracks, police said.

Sahebpur Kamal police station SHO Sintu Kumar said the incident occurred on the Barauni-Katihar section late on Wednesday night.

The four residents of Rahua village were returning home after attending a fair in a nearby area, and tried to cross the railway tracks while the Amrapali Express was passing through, the SHO said.

The deceased have been identified as Rita Devi (40), her daughter Roshni Kumari (14), seven-year-old Arohi Kumari and her uncle Dharm Dev Mahto (35), the police officer said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and their family members have been informed.

