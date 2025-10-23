25-Year-Old Wild Elephant Electrocuted In Coimbatore Forest Area After Knocking Down Electric Pole, Forest Department Investigates

A wild male elephant died after getting entangled in an electric wire near Kuppepalayam village, outside the forest area in Coimbatore district. | X @ANI

The wild elephant was approximately 25 years old. The incident occurred in a forested area located approximately 500 meters from the Poluvampatti Range within Poluvampatti Block 2, Coimbatore Division.

According to the Coimbatore Forest Department, a newly installed electric line along a public road was the cause of the accident.

The elephant reportedly knocked down an electric pole, causing it to fall, and became entangled in the live wire, resulting in its death.

The incident was reported at around 5 AM by the owner of a plantation adjacent to the public road, who immediately informed the authorities.

Forest officials have initiated steps to conduct a post-mortem on the deceased elephant to ascertain the exact cause of death. Further investigations are underway.

