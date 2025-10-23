 25-Year-Old Wild Elephant Electrocuted In Coimbatore Forest Area After Knocking Down Electric Pole, Forest Department Investigates
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia25-Year-Old Wild Elephant Electrocuted In Coimbatore Forest Area After Knocking Down Electric Pole, Forest Department Investigates

25-Year-Old Wild Elephant Electrocuted In Coimbatore Forest Area After Knocking Down Electric Pole, Forest Department Investigates

The wild elephant was approximately 25 years old. The incident occurred in a forested area located approximately 500 meters from the Poluvampatti Range within Poluvampatti Block 2, Coimbatore Division.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 12:57 PM IST
article-image
A wild male elephant died after getting entangled in an electric wire near Kuppepalayam village, outside the forest area in Coimbatore district. | X @ANI

Coimbatore: A wild male elephant died after getting entangled in an electric wire near Kuppepalayam village, outside the forest area in Coimbatore district.

The wild elephant was approximately 25 years old. The incident occurred in a forested area located approximately 500 meters from the Poluvampatti Range within Poluvampatti Block 2, Coimbatore Division.

According to the Coimbatore Forest Department, a newly installed electric line along a public road was the cause of the accident.

The elephant reportedly knocked down an electric pole, causing it to fall, and became entangled in the live wire, resulting in its death.

FPJ Shorts
Hyderabad: Three Arrested After Gaurakshak Sonu Singh Shot During Cattle Transport Dispute, Police Hunt Fourth Accused
Hyderabad: Three Arrested After Gaurakshak Sonu Singh Shot During Cattle Transport Dispute, Police Hunt Fourth Accused
'Tereko Call Dena Padega': Rohit Sharma's On-Field Chat With Shreyas Iyer Goes Viral During IND vs AUS 2nd ODI; Video
'Tereko Call Dena Padega': Rohit Sharma's On-Field Chat With Shreyas Iyer Goes Viral During IND vs AUS 2nd ODI; Video
'I Will Forever Love Wearing A Saree,' Says Shikhar Dhawan's GF Sophie Shine
'I Will Forever Love Wearing A Saree,' Says Shikhar Dhawan's GF Sophie Shine
Andhra Pradesh: TDP-Linked Accused In Kakinada Minor Sexual Assault Case Commits Suicide by Jumping Into Lake En Route To Court
Andhra Pradesh: TDP-Linked Accused In Kakinada Minor Sexual Assault Case Commits Suicide by Jumping Into Lake En Route To Court
Read Also
Delhi Police Arrest Man For Kidnapping And Killing 5-Year-Old In Narela, Revenge Against Employer...
article-image

The incident was reported at around 5 AM by the owner of a plantation adjacent to the public road, who immediately informed the authorities.

Forest officials have initiated steps to conduct a post-mortem on the deceased elephant to ascertain the exact cause of death. Further investigations are underway.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hyderabad: Three Arrested After Gaurakshak Sonu Singh Shot During Cattle Transport Dispute, Police...

Hyderabad: Three Arrested After Gaurakshak Sonu Singh Shot During Cattle Transport Dispute, Police...

Andhra Pradesh: TDP-Linked Accused In Kakinada Minor Sexual Assault Case Commits Suicide by Jumping...

Andhra Pradesh: TDP-Linked Accused In Kakinada Minor Sexual Assault Case Commits Suicide by Jumping...

Gujarat: Fire breaks Out At ISRO's IT Server Building In Ahmedabad; No Casualties Reported

Gujarat: Fire breaks Out At ISRO's IT Server Building In Ahmedabad; No Casualties Reported

25-Year-Old Wild Elephant Electrocuted In Coimbatore Forest Area After Knocking Down Electric Pole,...

25-Year-Old Wild Elephant Electrocuted In Coimbatore Forest Area After Knocking Down Electric Pole,...

Delhi Police Arrest Man For Kidnapping And Killing 5-Year-Old In Narela, Revenge Against Employer...

Delhi Police Arrest Man For Kidnapping And Killing 5-Year-Old In Narela, Revenge Against Employer...