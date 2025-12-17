Western UP Bandh Hits 22 Districts As Demand For New High Court Bench Intensifies |

Meerut: A complete shutdown was observed across 22 districts of western Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday following a call by the Kendriya Sangharash Samiti for the establishment of a High Court bench in the region, with Meerut emerging as the epicentre of the protest.

The impact of the bandh was visible in Meerut from the morning hours. By 11 am, markets in Khairnagar, Sumit Budhana Gate, Gymkhana Ground and several other localities remained shut, with shop shutters down. Doctors in the city cancelled outpatient department services, while emergency services continued to function.

Schools and colleges were also closed as part of the shutdown. Lawyers took out protests and sit ins at various locations across the city, raising slogans in support of the long pending demand. Many advocates displayed placards reading “bench nahi to vote nahi”, underlining the political dimension of the agitation.

The bandh was supported by lawyers from all 22 districts of western Uttar Pradesh, along with over 1,200 organisations that have extended backing to the demand for a High Court bench. Protesters said the absence of a bench in western UP forces litigants to travel long distances to the Allahabad High Court, causing financial and logistical hardship.

Congress Meerut city president Ranjan Sharma said the demand for a High Court bench has been pending for decades and the region urgently needs judicial infrastructure. He pointed out that while Delhi is geographically closer for many districts of western UP, the Allahabad High Court remains far away for litigants.

In Sardhana, all major traders’ associations supported the shutdown. However, tension briefly flared when some traders in the Navin Mandi opened their shops. On receiving information, lawyers led by Sardhana Bar Association president Vikram Tyagi reached the market and asked traders to close their establishments. An argument followed, after which the shops were shut and traders extended support to the protest.

Woman advocate Urvashi Singh said political neglect was the main reason behind the delay in setting up a High Court bench. She alleged that eastern Uttar Pradesh’s political dominance and the failure of public representatives to raise the issue effectively had stalled the demand, despite widespread public support.

Bahujan Samaj Party’s Meerut division coordinator Jagroop Singh said the BSP had consistently supported the movement and would continue to stand with advocates demanding a High Court bench. He said despite the BJP being in power at both the Centre and the state, no concrete decision had been taken so far, leading to growing resentment in western Uttar Pradesh.